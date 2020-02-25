Dublin, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Catheters - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Catheters market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2026.
The major factors driving the growth of Catheters market include rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases, urinary related disorders, cancer, kidney failure, and others. Furthermore, technological advancement in catheterization procedures, significant increase in incontinence problems in geriatric population, increasing demand for sterile and disposable catheters, demand for minimal invasive surgical procedures, funding by various government organization and medical device manufacturing companies propel the growth of Catheters market.
Cornering an estimated share of 66.7% equating to US$19 billion in 2019, Hospitals sector leads the global demand for Catheters, which is also projected to reach US$29.7 billion by 2026 with the fastest CAGR of 6.6% between 2019 and 2026. The overall Catheters market, globally, forecast to touch $30 billion in 2020.
Research Findings & Coverage
Product Outline
The market for product types of Catheters studied in this report comprises the following:
The report analyzes the market for the following end-use sectors of Catheters:
Key Topics Covered
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Product Outline
1.1.1 Catheters - A Backdrop
1.1.2 Raw Materials
1.1.2.1 Silicones
1.1.2.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
1.1.2.3 Latex Rubber
1.1.2.4 Polyethylene
1.1.3 Guidewires
1.1.4 Lumen
1.1.5 Balloon Catheters
1.1.5.1 Balloon Types
1.1.5.2 Catheter Types
1.1.6 Catheters Uses
1.1.7 Catheter Product Types
1.1.7.1 Cardiovascular Catheters
1.1.7.1.1 Therapeutic Cardiovascular Catheters
1.1.7.1.2 Diagnostic Cardiovascular Catheters
1.1.7.1.3 Uses of Cardiac Catheterization
1.1.7.1.3.1 Left Heart Catheterization
1.1.7.1.3.2 Coronary Catheterization
1.1.7.1.3.3 Pacemakers and Defibrillators
1.1.7.1.3.4 Valve Assessment
1.1.7.1.3.5 Pulmonary Angiography
1.1.7.1.3.6 Shunt Evaluation
1.1.7.1.3.7 Ventriculography
1.1.7.1.3.8 Percutaneous Aortic Valve Replacement
1.1.7.1.3.9 Balloon Septostomy
1.1.7.1.3.10 Alcohol Septal Ablation
1.1.7.1.4 Types of Cardiovascular Catheters
1.1.7.1.4.1 Electrophysiology Catheters
1.1.7.1.4.2 PTCA Balloons Catheters
1.1.7.1.4.3 Intravenous Ultrasound Catheters
1.1.7.1.4.4 PTA Balloons Catheters
1.1.7.2 Specialty Catheters
1.1.7.2.1 Thermodilution Catheters
1.1.7.2.2 Swan-Ganz Catheter
1.1.7.2.3 Oximeter Catheters
1.1.7.2.4 Umbilical Venous Catheters
1.1.7.3 Intravenous Catheters
1.1.7.3.1 Peripheral Intravenous Catheters
1.1.7.3.2 Central Intravenous Catheters
1.1.7.3.3 Types of CVAD (Central Venous Access Devices)
1.1.7.4 Urology Catheters
1.1.7.4.1 Urinary Catheters
1.1.7.4.1.1 Indwelling Catheters
1.1.7.4.1.2 External Catheters
1.1.7.4.1.3 Intermittent Catheters
1.1.7.4.2 Dialysis Catheters
1.1.7.4.2.1 Hemodialysis Catheters
1.1.7.4.2.2 Peritoneal Dialysis Catheters
1.1.7.4.3 Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infection
1.1.7.5 Neurovascular Catheters
1.1.7.5.1 Micro Catheters
1.1.8 End-Use Sectors of Catheters
1.1.8.1 Hospitals
1.1.8.2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers
1.1.8.3 Dialysis Centers
1.1.8.4 Others
1.1.8.4.1 Nursing Homes
1.1.8.4.2 Cardiovascular Centers
2. KEY MARKET TRENDS
2.1 IntelliCath System to Ease Catheter Tracking
2.2 Antibacterial Coated Catheters to Address Hospital Acquired Infection
2.3 Prolong Usage of Coated Foley Catheters May Minimize Infections
2.4 Mesoporous Silica to Combat Bacterial Infection on Catheters
2.5 Smart Catheter System for Bladder Management
2.6 Non Invasive Female Catheters to Minimize CAUTI Incident Rates
2.7 Latest Innovations in Indwelling Catheter
2.8 Present Landscape of Transcatheter for Surgical Mitral Valve Restoration
2.9 Prostate Artery Embolization - A Novel Treatment Option for BPH
2.10 Autonomous Catheter Navigation Using Neural Network
3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
4. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS
5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
5.1 Global Catheters Market Overview by Product Type
5.1.1 Global Cardiovascular Catheters Market Overview by Sub-Type
5.1.2 Global Intravenous Catheters Market Overview by Sub-Type
5.1.3 Global Urology Catheters Market Overview by Sub-Type
5.1.4 Catheters Product Type Market Overview by Global Region
5.1.4.1 Cardiovascular Catheters
5.1.4.1.1 Therapeutic Cardiovascular Catheters
5.1.4.1.2 Diagnostic Cardiovascular Catheters
5.1.4.2 Specialty Catheters
5.1.4.3 Intravenous Catheters
5.1.4.3.1 Peripheral Intravenous Catheters
5.1.4.3.2 Central Intravenous Catheters
5.1.4.4 Urology Catheters
5.1.4.4.1 Urinary Catheters
5.1.4.4.2 Dialysis Catheters
5.1.4.5 Neurovascular Catheters
5.2 Global Catheters Market Overview by End-Use Sector
5.2.1 Global Catheters End-Use Sector Market Overview by Geographic Region
5.2.1.1 Hospitals
5.2.1.2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers
5.2.1.3 Dialysis Centers
5.2.1.4 Other End-Use Sectors
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
6. North America
7. Europe
8. Asia-Pacific
9. Rest of the World
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia-Pacific
4. Rest of the World
PART D: ANNEXURE
1. Research Methodology
2. Feedback
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2e4epo
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: