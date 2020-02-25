Dublin, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Catheters - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Catheters market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2026.



The major factors driving the growth of Catheters market include rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases, urinary related disorders, cancer, kidney failure, and others. Furthermore, technological advancement in catheterization procedures, significant increase in incontinence problems in geriatric population, increasing demand for sterile and disposable catheters, demand for minimal invasive surgical procedures, funding by various government organization and medical device manufacturing companies propel the growth of Catheters market.



Cornering an estimated share of 66.7% equating to US$19 billion in 2019, Hospitals sector leads the global demand for Catheters, which is also projected to reach US$29.7 billion by 2026 with the fastest CAGR of 6.6% between 2019 and 2026. The overall Catheters market, globally, forecast to touch $30 billion in 2020.



Research Findings & Coverage

This global market research report on Catheters analyzes the market with respect to product types and end-use sectors

Catheters market size is estimated/projected in this report by product type/sub-type and by end-use sector across all major countries

IntelliCath System to Ease Catheter Tracking

Prolong Usage of Coated Foley Catheters May Minimize Infections

Smart Catheter System for Bladder Management

Autonomous Catheter Navigation Using Neural Network

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 48

The industry guide includes the contact details for 109 companies

Product Outline



The market for product types of Catheters studied in this report comprises the following:

Cardiovascular Catheters Therapeutic Cardiovascular Catheters Diagnostic Cardiovascular Catheters

Specialty Catheters

Intravenous Catheters Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Central Intravenous Catheters

Urology Catheters Urinary Catheters Dialysis Catheters

Neurovascular Catheters

The report analyzes the market for the following end-use sectors of Catheters:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Dialysis Centers

Others

Key Topics Covered



PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 Catheters - A Backdrop

1.1.2 Raw Materials

1.1.2.1 Silicones

1.1.2.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

1.1.2.3 Latex Rubber

1.1.2.4 Polyethylene

1.1.3 Guidewires

1.1.4 Lumen

1.1.5 Balloon Catheters

1.1.5.1 Balloon Types

1.1.5.2 Catheter Types

1.1.6 Catheters Uses

1.1.7 Catheter Product Types

1.1.7.1 Cardiovascular Catheters

1.1.7.1.1 Therapeutic Cardiovascular Catheters

1.1.7.1.2 Diagnostic Cardiovascular Catheters

1.1.7.1.3 Uses of Cardiac Catheterization

1.1.7.1.3.1 Left Heart Catheterization

1.1.7.1.3.2 Coronary Catheterization

1.1.7.1.3.3 Pacemakers and Defibrillators

1.1.7.1.3.4 Valve Assessment

1.1.7.1.3.5 Pulmonary Angiography

1.1.7.1.3.6 Shunt Evaluation

1.1.7.1.3.7 Ventriculography

1.1.7.1.3.8 Percutaneous Aortic Valve Replacement

1.1.7.1.3.9 Balloon Septostomy

1.1.7.1.3.10 Alcohol Septal Ablation

1.1.7.1.4 Types of Cardiovascular Catheters

1.1.7.1.4.1 Electrophysiology Catheters

1.1.7.1.4.2 PTCA Balloons Catheters

1.1.7.1.4.3 Intravenous Ultrasound Catheters

1.1.7.1.4.4 PTA Balloons Catheters

1.1.7.2 Specialty Catheters

1.1.7.2.1 Thermodilution Catheters

1.1.7.2.2 Swan-Ganz Catheter

1.1.7.2.3 Oximeter Catheters

1.1.7.2.4 Umbilical Venous Catheters

1.1.7.3 Intravenous Catheters

1.1.7.3.1 Peripheral Intravenous Catheters

1.1.7.3.2 Central Intravenous Catheters

1.1.7.3.3 Types of CVAD (Central Venous Access Devices)

1.1.7.4 Urology Catheters

1.1.7.4.1 Urinary Catheters

1.1.7.4.1.1 Indwelling Catheters

1.1.7.4.1.2 External Catheters

1.1.7.4.1.3 Intermittent Catheters

1.1.7.4.2 Dialysis Catheters

1.1.7.4.2.1 Hemodialysis Catheters

1.1.7.4.2.2 Peritoneal Dialysis Catheters

1.1.7.4.3 Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infection

1.1.7.5 Neurovascular Catheters

1.1.7.5.1 Micro Catheters

1.1.8 End-Use Sectors of Catheters

1.1.8.1 Hospitals

1.1.8.2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

1.1.8.3 Dialysis Centers

1.1.8.4 Others

1.1.8.4.1 Nursing Homes

1.1.8.4.2 Cardiovascular Centers



2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

2.1 IntelliCath System to Ease Catheter Tracking

2.2 Antibacterial Coated Catheters to Address Hospital Acquired Infection

2.3 Prolong Usage of Coated Foley Catheters May Minimize Infections

2.4 Mesoporous Silica to Combat Bacterial Infection on Catheters

2.5 Smart Catheter System for Bladder Management

2.6 Non Invasive Female Catheters to Minimize CAUTI Incident Rates

2.7 Latest Innovations in Indwelling Catheter

2.8 Present Landscape of Transcatheter for Surgical Mitral Valve Restoration

2.9 Prostate Artery Embolization - A Novel Treatment Option for BPH

2.10 Autonomous Catheter Navigation Using Neural Network



3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (United States)

Angiodynamics, Inc. (United States)

Argon Medical Devices, Inc. (United States)

B Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Bactiguard Holding AB (Sweden)

BALT Corporation (France)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (United States)

C. R. Bard, Inc. (United States)

Biotronik SE & Co. KG. (Germany)

Boston Scientific Corporation (United States)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (United States)

Cordis Corporation (United States)

Cardiomed Supplies, Inc. (Canada)

Coloplast A/S (Denmark)

Convatec Group PLC (United Kingdom)

Cook Medical LLC (United States)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (United States)

Hollister, Inc. (United States)

Johnson & Johnson (United States)

Biosense Webster, Inc. (United States)

Koninklijke (Royal) Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)

Medical Components, Inc. (United States)

Medtronic PLC (Ireland)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (United States)

Nipro Corporation (Japan)

Nipro Medical Corporation (United States)

Goodman Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Osypka AG (Germany)

Raumedic AG (Germany)

Seisa Medical, Inc. (United States)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany)

Stryker Corporation (United States)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

Terumo Medical Corporation (United States)

Thomas Medical, Inc. (United States)

4. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS

Merit Medical Unveils ReSolve Mini Locking Drainage Catheter

Thrombolex Receives US FDA Approval for Bashir Endovascular Catheter

ICU Medical, Inc to Acquire Pursuit

Medtronic to Acquire AV Medical

Bactiguard's Central Venous Catheters Approved in Mexico

Bactiguard's Urinary Catheters Approved for Reimbursement in Dutch

Beacon Tip Catheters are Re-launched in Europe

Terumo Medical Unveils New R2PTM MISAGO RX Self-expanding Peripheral Stent

SeQuent Please ReX Drug Coated PTCA Balloon Catheter from B. Braun Receives Novel Device Designation Status from FDA

Cook Introduces 2.6 Fr CXI Support Catheter

Bactiguard Coated Foley (BIP Foley) Catheters Reduces Urine Infections

Integra LifeSciences Acquires Arkis

Penumbra, Inc Launches JET 7 Reperfusion Catheter at SNIS 2019

Abbott Unveils HD Grid Mapping Catheter

CE Mark for Balt's Titan Aspiration Catheter

Cordis Enters an Agreement with Premier Inc.

Cordis Launches RADIAL 360 Portfolio Offering for Cardiology Procedure

Medtronic Plc Unveils Telescope Guide Extension Catheter

SelectSite (TM) C304-HIS Deflectable Catheter System from Medtronic Plc Receives US FDA Clearance

Stereotaxis and Osypka Collaborate on Next-Generation Magnetic Ablation Catheter Development

BIOTRONIK Introduces Carnelian Support Catheter

Seisa Buys Burpee MedSystems LLC

Boston Scientific Reveals Data Results from LUMINIZE Radiofrequency (RF) Balloon Catheter

Premier, Inc Enters an agreement with Coloplast

Hollister, Inc Launches Infyna Chic Intermittent Catheter

FDA Approval for Abbott's TactiCath Contact Force Ablation Catheter

Abbott's FDA Approved Amplatzer Piccolo Occluder Device for Premature Babies with a patent ductus

Cure Medical LLC Launches Coud Catheter for Men

BSG Acquires Millipede

Abbott Reveals PORTICO Transcatheter Results

BSG Acquires Cryterion

CE Marking for Terumo's Kanshas Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB) Catheter

Smartwise Collaborates with AstraZeneca to Make Injection Catheters

SMT and Cordis Corporation Strike Partnership Deal to Invade Indian Cardiology Market

ATL and Biomerics Agree to Acquire Catheter Research, Inc

B. Braun Unveils Introcan Safety Deep Access IV Catheters

Hong Kong Product Approval for Bactiguard's Central Venous Catheters

Royal Philips NV Acquires Spectranetics

Royal Philips Re-launch Pioneer Plus IVUS-Guided Catheter

B. Braun Medical Inc Launches Actreen Mini Catheter at AUA Conference, Massachusetts

FDA Approval for Abbott's FlexAbility Ablation Catheter

Teleflex Launches Twin-Pass Torque Dual Access Catheter

ConvaTec Unveils GentleCath Glide Catheter

Medtronic's Freezor Xtra Cryoablation Catheter Receives US FDA Approval

Teleflex Unveils TrapLiner Catheter

BD's PleurX Catheter System Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 Global Catheters Market Overview by Product Type

5.1.1 Global Cardiovascular Catheters Market Overview by Sub-Type

5.1.2 Global Intravenous Catheters Market Overview by Sub-Type

5.1.3 Global Urology Catheters Market Overview by Sub-Type

5.1.4 Catheters Product Type Market Overview by Global Region

5.1.4.1 Cardiovascular Catheters

5.1.4.1.1 Therapeutic Cardiovascular Catheters

5.1.4.1.2 Diagnostic Cardiovascular Catheters

5.1.4.2 Specialty Catheters

5.1.4.3 Intravenous Catheters

5.1.4.3.1 Peripheral Intravenous Catheters

5.1.4.3.2 Central Intravenous Catheters

5.1.4.4 Urology Catheters

5.1.4.4.1 Urinary Catheters

5.1.4.4.2 Dialysis Catheters

5.1.4.5 Neurovascular Catheters

5.2 Global Catheters Market Overview by End-Use Sector

5.2.1 Global Catheters End-Use Sector Market Overview by Geographic Region

5.2.1.1 Hospitals

5.2.1.2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

5.2.1.3 Dialysis Centers

5.2.1.4 Other End-Use Sectors



PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6. North America

7. Europe

8. Asia-Pacific

9. Rest of the World



PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Rest of the World



PART D: ANNEXURE

1. Research Methodology

2. Feedback



Companies Mentioned



Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Advanced Catheter Therapies, Inc.

Angiodynamics, Inc.

Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

Arkis

AstraZeneca

ATL Technology

AV Medical

B Braun Melsungen AG

Bactiguard Holding AB

Balt Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biomerics, LLC

Biosense Webster, Inc.

Biotronik Se & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Burpee MedSystems LLC

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Cardiomed Supplies, Inc.

Coloplast A/S

Convatec Group PLC

Cook Medical LLC

Cordis Corporation

Cure Medical LLC

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Goodman Co. Ltd.

Hollister, Inc.

ICU Medical, Inc.

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke (Royal) Philips N.V.

Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd.

Medical Components, Inc.

Medical Technologies of Georgia, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Nipro Medical Corporation

Osypka AG

Pacific Hospital Supply Co. Ltd.

Penumbra, Inc

Premier Inc.

Pursuit

Raumedic AG

Royal Philips N.V.

Sanovas, Inc.

SCW Medicath Ltd.

Seisa Medical, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Smartwise

Spectranetics

Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG

Stereotaxis

Stryker Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Terumo Medical Corporation

Thomas Medical, Inc.

Thrombolex

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2e4epo

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900