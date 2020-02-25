Dublin, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Home Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart home market is poised to grow by USD 65.95 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. The report on the global smart home market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by developments in connectivity technologies.In addition, growing consumer interest in home automation is anticipated to boost the growth of the global smart home market as well.



Key Trends



This study identifies growing consumer interest in home automation as the prime reasons driving the global smart home market growth during the next few years.



Prominent Vendors



The publisher provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global smart home market, including some of the vendors such as Alphabet Inc., Allegion PLC, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., ASSA ABLOY AB, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. and Schneider Electric SE .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application placement

Home entertainment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Smart appliances - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Energy management - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Lighting control system and HVAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Safety and security system - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer Landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Allegion PLC

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

ASSA ABLOY AB

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

