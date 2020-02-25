Dublin, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Home Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart home market is poised to grow by USD 65.95 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. The report on the global smart home market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by developments in connectivity technologies.In addition, growing consumer interest in home automation is anticipated to boost the growth of the global smart home market as well.
Key Trends
This study identifies growing consumer interest in home automation as the prime reasons driving the global smart home market growth during the next few years.
Prominent Vendors
The publisher provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global smart home market, including some of the vendors such as Alphabet Inc., Allegion PLC, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., ASSA ABLOY AB, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. and Schneider Electric SE .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Application
6. Customer Landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9. Vendor Landscape
10. Vendor Analysis
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
