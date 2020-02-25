Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM) “Veritas Farms” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that Daniel Connors, PhD, will be joining the Company as a new executive to assist in research and development of new products.



Daniel Connors received a PhD from the University of Denver in Analytical Chemistry in which he then became an Analytical Chemist for the United Stated Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Dr. Connors worked to maintain the safety of the United States food and medical supply and he received special recognition for his contribution to the response to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf shore. Dr. Connors has built and operated laboratories, managed teams of specialized scientists, generated multiple new patents, and has produced and maintained health, safety and environmental records and policies for large corporations.

Alexander Salgado, CEO and co-founder of Veritas Farms, stated, “Dr. Connors is an unbelievable addition to the Veritas Farms team. The extensive background and knowledge that Dr. Connors brings to the table is truly invaluable. We are honored to begin working with Dr. Connors and we are very excited to share some of our planned developments with the world.”

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently owns and operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

