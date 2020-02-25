SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eMARINE Global, Inc. (OTC: EMRN), a leading provider of information and communications technology for the maritime industry, is pleased to announce that its shares have been approved for and will commence trading on the OTCQB beginning on February 25, 2020.



“As a leading innovator of maritime ICT and autonomous ship technology, we believe that this upgrade to the OTCQB is a significant milestone for our company,” stated Ung Gyu Kim, Chairman and CEO of eMARINE Global. “With recent double-digit revenue growth, large contracts with notable partners, and now our OTCQB upgrade, eMARINE is ready to prove that 2020 will be our year.”

Founded in 2001 and based in South Korea, eMARINE Global is working with a growing base of marquee customers to achieve maritime ICT convergence through fully integrated products and services, offering state-of-the-art e-navigation, marine Internet of Things (IoT), and marine big data solutions, primarily in Korea with near-term expansion into U.S. and Chinese markets.

About eMARINE Global, Inc.

eMARINE is a provider of information and communications technology in the maritime industry. Specifically, eMARINE provides solutions for collection, integration and display of maritime information abroad and ashore by electronic means to enhance berth to berth navigation and related services. These solutions provide the most efficient means to secure the safety of life at sea and to protect the marine environment. All products and services are offered through subscription, installation, updates and/or maintenance contracts.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise include the words “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “project”, “prospects”, “outlook”, and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “should”, “would”, “may”, and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts.

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise.

