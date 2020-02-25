Dublin, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Toys and Games Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global toys and games market is poised to grow by USD 54.72 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report on the global toys and games market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing children's tv and internet viewership.In addition, rise in online sales is anticipated to boost the growth of the global toys and games market as well.
Key Trends
This study identifies rise in online sales as the prime reasons driving the global toys and games market growth during the next few years.
Prominent Vendors
The publisher provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global toys and games market, including some of the vendors such as Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Goliath Games LLC, Hasbro Inc., LEGO Group, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, Thames & Kosmos, TOMY Co. Ltd. and VTech Holdings Ltd.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
7. Customer Landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10. Vendor Landscape
11. Vendor Analysis
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
