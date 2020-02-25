New York, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Succeeding in the 2020 US Flow Cytometry Market: Analyzers and Reagents--Supplier Shares and Sales Segment Forecasts by Test, Competitive Intelligence, Emerging Technologies, Instrumentation and Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862041/?utm_source=GNW

Five-year volume and sales forecasts for major flow cytometry tests performed in US hospitals and commercial laboratories. Annual placements and installed base of major flow cytometers. Review of current instrumentation technologies and a feature comparison of leading systems. Five-year reagent and instrument sales forecasts. Sales and market shares of leading reagent and instrument suppliers. Review of current and emerging diagnostic technologies, and their potential market applications. Product development opportunities for new instruments, consumables, and auxiliary products. Profiles of current and emerging suppliers, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, technological know-how, new products in R&D, collaborative arrangements, and corporate strategies. Business opportunities and strategic recommendations for suppliers.

Contains 174 pages and 17 tables





Companies Profiled

Competitive Assessments



- Abbott

- Agilent Technologies

- Beckman Coulter/Danaher

- Becton Dickinson

- Bio-Rad

- CellaVision

- Horiba

- Nihon Kohden

- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

- Roche

- Siemens Healthineers

- Sysmex

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862041/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001