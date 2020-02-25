RICHMOND, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO), a leading developer of exoskeletons for medical and industrial use, today announced a collaboration with Kindred Healthcare, LLC ("Kindred") to pilot EksoNR— the most clinically used robotic exoskeleton, in their long-term acute care hospitals.



Kindred already offers exoskeleton-assisted rehabilitation with the device in over 20 of its freestanding inpatient Kindred rehabilitation hospitals. Kindred is the first network to explore the benefits of EksoNR in the long-term acute care setting. The pilot began last year and is now being conducted in four of Kindred’s long-term acute care hospitals in the Houston-metro area.

“Incorporating the latest exoskeleton technology into our long-term acute care hospitals is another example of Kindred’s leadership in using technology to improve patient care,” said Pete Kalmey, President of Kindred Healthcare’s Hospital Division. “The advancements EksoNR offers will help us get our patients up and moving earlier in the recovery process, when they are at their weakest. We believe the use of this technology will improve patient outcomes and satisfaction and boost patient morale at a time when they need it the most.”

EksoNR, the most clinically used robotic exoskeleton, is an intuitive exoskeleton device that empowers patients recovering from stroke or other conditions to learn to walk again with a more natural gait. EksoNR is designed to help patients get back on their feet by supporting re-learning of correct step patterns, weight shifting, and potentially mitigating compensatory behaviors, enabling patients to mobilize earlier and restore independence.

“Patient access to our technology continues to steadily grow,” said Jack Peurach, CEO and President of Ekso Bionics. “Our customers, like Kindred, are at the forefront of expanding accessibility in various clinical settings to improve patient outcomes and change the standard of care.”

To find a location with EksoNR near you, visit eksobionics.com/centers .

About Kindred Healthcare

Kindred Healthcare, LLC is a healthcare services company based in Louisville, Kentucky with annual revenues of approximately $3.2 billion. At December 31, 2019, Kindred through its subsidiaries had approximately 33,000 employees providing healthcare services in 1,678 locations in 46 states, including 71 long-term acute care hospitals, 21 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, 10 sub-acute units, 95 inpatient rehabilitation units (hospital-based) and contract rehabilitation service businesses which served 1,481 non-affiliated sites of service. Ranked as one of Fortune magazine’s Most Admired Healthcare Companies for nine years, Kindred’s mission is to help our patients reach their highest potential for health and healing with intensive medical and rehabilitative care through a compassionate patient experience. For more information, go to www.kindredhealthcare.com . You can also follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

About Ekso Bionics®

Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Founded in 2005, the Company continues to build upon its industry-leading expertise to design some of the most cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics is the only exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EKSO.” For more information, visit: www.eksobionics.com or follow @EksoBionics on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the potential benefits of the Company’s products, including the EksoNR, (ii) the performance or effectiveness of the Company’s products, including the EksoNR, and (iii) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in clauses (i) and (ii) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company’s current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company’s inability to obtain adequate financing to fund the Company’s operations and necessary to develop or enhance the Company’s technology, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of the Company’s products, the Company’s failure to achieve broad market acceptance of the Company’s products, the failure of the Company’s sales and marketing efforts or of partners to market the Company’s products effectively, adverse results in future clinical studies of the Company’s medical device products, the failure to obtain or maintain patent protection for the Company’s technology, the failure of the Company to obtain or maintain regulatory approval to market the Company’s medical devices, the lack of product diversification, existing or increased competition, and the Company’s failure to implement the Company’s business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. To learn more about Ekso Bionics please visit the Company’s website at www.eksobionics.com or follow @EksoBionics on Twitter. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

