SEATTLE, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (“Neoleukin”) (Nasdaq: NLTX), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing sophisticated computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Robert Ho as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 16, 2020. Kamran Alam, interim CFO of Neoleukin Therapeutics, will continue as a senior strategic advisor to assist in transition activities.



“Bob’s deep experience in multiple facets of financial leadership at public companies and financial institutions, including large-scale operations, public offerings, and transactions, will be a great asset to Neoleukin Therapeutics, and we are very pleased to have him join our leadership team,” said Jonathan Drachman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer. “We have been extremely fortunate to have Kam’s guidance these past months after the merger of the two companies. His knowledge and insights have been invaluable, and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Mr. Ho brings two decades of financial experience to Neoleukin. He is a former Vice President in the Investment Banking Division of Morgan Stanley & Co., where he managed over $9 billion in financing deals and participated in the completion of more than $5 billion in M&A transactions. Prior to Morgan Stanley, he was an associate in the Healthcare Investment Banking Division at Merrill Lynch & Co. Most recently, Mr. Ho served as Senior Finance Director at DaVita, Inc. a publicly held, Fortune 500® company that is a leading provider of kidney care services in the U.S. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame and his MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

“It’s a very exciting time to join Neoleukin, as the company continues to advance it’s novel technology platform, and I’m greatly looking forward to working with this dedicated, talented team,” said Mr. Ho.

“I truly value the time I’ve spent with Neoleukin and have enjoyed being able to contribute to a successful transition following the merger with Aquinox,” said Mr. Alam.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.

Neoleukin is a biopharmaceutical company creating next generation immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation and autoimmunity using de novo protein design technology. Neoleukin uses sophisticated computational methods to design proteins that demonstrate specific pharmaceutical properties that provide potentially superior therapeutic benefit over native proteins. Neoleukin’s lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding. For more information, please visit the Neoleukin website: www.neoleukin.com .

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, planned development activities and the potential benefits of the company’s product candidates and platform. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from what Neoleukin expects. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Neoleukin’s business and its financial results are detailed under the heading “Risk Factors” in documents the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other reports as filed with the SEC. Neoleukin undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts:

Media

Julie Rathbun

206-769-9219

jrathbun@neoleukin.com

Investors

Solebury Trout

Brian Korb

646-378-2923

bkorb@troutgroup.com

