REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced that Angela Thedinga has been promoted to chief technology officer. Ms. Thedinga joined Adverum in August 2019 as the company’s vice president of program management and strategy, and will now lead Adverum’s technology and operations organization, including process development, manufacturing, and supply chain management.



“I am pleased to congratulate Angela on her role as CTO, who since joining the company has demonstrated executive leadership across the organization and strategic insight,” said Leone Patterson, president and chief executive officer of Adverum Biotechnologies. “Angela’s deep experience transitioning and expanding viral vector gene therapy manufacturing and analytical capabilities from academic to commercial scale is increasingly important to the growth of our business as we continue the development and potential commercialization of ADVM-022, a novel gene therapy to treat patients with serious ocular diseases.”

Before joining Adverum, Ms. Thedinga served as vice president of program management and chief of staff at AveXis, Inc., a gene therapy company acquired by Novartis in 2018. Ms. Thedinga was instrumental in developing the early manufacturing strategy which enabled AveXis to transition its early-stage AAV manufacturing process to a scalable commercial manufacturing process. As chief of staff at AveXis, Ms. Thedinga led the company-wide effort for the global simultaneous regulatory submissions and the commercial launch of Zolgensma®, the first systemically delivered AAV gene therapy to receive approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Earlier in her career, Ms. Thedinga held manufacturing strategy roles of increasing responsibility at Novartis AG and Abbott Laboratories.

Ms. Thedinga earned a Master’s degree in chemical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a Master of Business Administration from the MIT Sloan School of Management, a Master of Public Health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from the University of Wisconsin. At MIT, Ms. Thedinga was a member of the Leaders for Global Operations program and was named a Siebel Scholar.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies (Nasdaq: ADVM) is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious ocular and rare diseases. Adverum is evaluating its novel gene therapy candidate, ADVM-022, as a one-time, intravitreal injection for the treatment of its lead indication, wet age-related macular degeneration. For more information, please visit www.adverum.com .

Investor and Media Inquiries:

Investors:

Myesha Lacy

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.

mlacy@adverum.com

1-650-304-3892