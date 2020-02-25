First hospital- and ICU-adopted hygiene solution launched into retail pharmacies



Hospital validated hygiene solution helps address a primary risk factor associated with recurrent urinary tract infections (UTIs)

UTIs are one of the most prevalent types of infection among women in the United States

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadim Health, Inc. (“Avadim”), a healthcare and wellness company, today announced the over-the-counter launch of its hospital brand Theraworx® Protect U-Pak for Urinary Health (U-Pak) in the US market. U-Pak is a cleanser formulated to support urinary health for those suffering from recurrent urinary tract infections (UTI) and is available in approximately 8,000 retail chain pharmacies.

“Theraworx Protect U-Pak addresses hygiene, an important risk factor for one of the most prevalent clinical bacterial infections in women,” said Steve Woody, Chairman and CEO of Avadim. “More than 50% of women will experience at least one UTI in their lifetime. Currently, the most common method of treatment is the use of low dose prophylactic oral antibiotics for the duration of the patient’s life. With antibiotic resistance being one of the biggest threats to global health, the hygiene solution U-Pak, when used daily, can be an important hygiene addition to help reduce risks associated with UTIs”

“The launch of U-Pak in retail pharmacies is indicative of our company’s strategy to deliver over-the-counter products studied and adopted by hospitals,” said Ralph Lombardo, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Avadim. “Theraworx Protect has been utilized by acute care hospitals and post-acute care facilities as part of their hygiene program to reduce the risk of infections. U-Pak has been used as part of a product bundle in healthcare settings to reduce the risks associated with catheter-associated UTIs in more than four million patients. Additionally, U-Pak’s benefits have been validated in clinical studies, 20 of which have been published or peer-reviewed and presented at medical symposia.”

The company’s first Theraworx Protect product marketed directly to consumers, U-Pak includes a hospital- adopted cleanser formulation that can be used as part of a hygiene protocol addressing the risks associated with UTI. For pre-menopausal women who suffer from post-coital UTIs, U-Pak’s topical foam and pre-saturated towelettes can be used as a cleanser before and after sexual intercourse. For post-menopausal women, U-Pak can be used daily. For the four million patients who engage in self-catheterization, U-Pak may be used as a cleanser before and after catheter insertion.

U-Pak is the second product offered under the Theraworx Protect brand. Theraworx Protect, a topical technology that supports topical Immune health, which aims at reducing the risk of health care-associated conditions, was launched in 2015 and is utilized by hospitals and long-term healthcare facilities nationwide.

About Avadim Health, Inc.:

Avadim Health is a high-growth, healthcare and wellness company that sells topical products to improve immune health, neuromuscular health and skin barrier health. Using its proprietary platform, called the Bionome Engineered Platform, Avadim has developed products that target the institutional care and self-care markets. The Company believe there is significant unmet global demand for nonprescription options, such as its products, as an alternative to drugs that are more expensive or potentially addictive and can have long-term detrimental implications for health and society. Avadim’s mission, “Discovering New Ways to Care,” represents its strong belief that, by harnessing the innate power of the skin’s ecosystem, it can improve the health of individuals with products that address current societal challenges, including access to care, affordability, drug resistance and addiction. Avadim uses an evidence-based approach to develop, test and market its products. This clinical evidence contributed to the successful registration of several of its products for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement, and enables the sales teams to serve customers across the full continuum of care, from institutional care to self-care, including in hospitals, long-term care facilities, closed provider pharmacies, physician offices and retail pharmacies.

