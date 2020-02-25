Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 25 February 2020 at 15.00 Finnish time





The Board of Directors of Valoe Corporation (“Company”) has, on the basis of the share issue without consideration to the Company itself resolved by the Company on 24 September 2019, resolved to subscribe a total of 11,000,000 shares directed to it.

The subscription is conducted in order to implement a financing arrangement in order to finance the Company’s investments.

The new shares are of the same class as the Company’s other shares and entitle to the same shareholder rights as the Company’s old shares after their registration.

After the registration of the subscribed shares in the trade register, the total number of the shares in the Company is 134,324,388 shares of which 13,030,614 shares are held by the Company.

The subscribed shares are estimated to be registered in the trade register approximately on 27 February 2020 and the Company shall apply for the admission of the subscribed shares to public trading on the stock exchange list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd approximately on 28 February 2020.





In Mikkeli 25 February 2020

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors







