SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that it will present at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



The presentation will be webcast live from GBT’s website at www.gbt.com in the Investors section. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for one month following the event.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and delivery of life-changing treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities. Founded in 2011, GBT is delivering on its goal to transform the treatment and care of sickle cell disease (SCD), a lifelong, devastating inherited blood disorder. The company has introduced Oxbryta® (voxelotor), the first FDA-approved treatment that directly inhibits sickle hemoglobin polymerization, the root cause of SCD. GBT is also advancing its pipeline program in SCD with inclacumab, a p-selectin inhibitor in development to address pain crises associated with the disease. In addition, GBT’s drug discovery teams are working on new targets to develop the next generation of treatments for SCD. To learn more, please visit www.gbt.com and follow the company on Twitter @GBT_news .

Contact Information:

Steven Immergut (media)

650-410-3258

simmergut@gbt.com

Stephanie Yao (investors)

650-741-7730

syao@gbt.com