DENVER, COLO., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Public Health Nursing journal published this month a new study of Nurse-Family Partnership ® (NFP) that shows that Nurse-Family Partnership mothers had a greater increase in obtaining a high school diploma/GED and gaining employment, compared to similar mothers not participating in Nurse-Family Partnership. This nine-year study confirms that Nurse-Family Partnership – a national program serving first-time mothers and their children living in poverty – is effective at helping mothers achieve their goals towards economic self-sufficiency.

“Nurse-Family Partnership nurses encourage new mothers to dream bigger and give them the confidence to keep working to uplift their families out of poverty,” said Frank Daidone, president and CEO of Nurse-Family Partnership. “This study shows the power of nursing, and how Nurse-Family Partnership nurses are successful at helping mothers set goals to further their education and find employment.”

The study analyzed over 127,400 women enrolled in NFP from 2007 to 2016 throughout the U.S. and concluded the following outcomes, when compared to similar mothers not participating in Nurse-Family Partnership:

NFP mothers, in the younger age group between 15-24 years old, showed a statistically significant 10% greater increase in obtaining their high school diploma/GED – one year after enrolling in Nurse-Family Partnership.

NFP mothers who did not have a job when they enrolled in Nurse-Family Partnership, showed a statistically significant 8% greater increase in gained employment – one year later.

This study adds to over 40 years of research that shows that Nurse-Family Partnership is successful in improving mother’s health and economic self-sufficiency, and improving outcomes for her first child – including birth and child health outcomes, preventing child abuse, increasing school readiness and reducing juvenile crime, among others.

About Nurse-Family Partnership

Nurse-Family Partnership ® changes the future for the most vulnerable babies born into poverty by giving a first-time mom trusted support from her own personal nurse throughout the first 1,000 days, from pregnancy until her child’s second birthday. The program currently has over 38,000 families enrolled in 41 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and many Tribal communities. Nurse-Family Partnership is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Follow NFP on Twitter @NFP_nursefamily, Facebook at facebook.com/nursefamilypartnership and Instagram at www.instagram.com/nursefamilypartnership/.

