SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSA CONFERENCE -- Anomali , a leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, and FireEye , the intelligence-led security company, today announced a collaboration to provide access to the FireEye Mandiant Threat Intelligence API via the Anomali APP Store. Anomali ThreatStream customers can integrate this new threat intelligence source via an existing subscription, new license, or free trial version.



The FireEye Mandiant Threat Intelligence API provides machine-to-machine-integration with contextually rich threat intelligence. Adversarial insight is derived from hundreds of in-theater intelligence researchers across 23 countries, who speak more than 30 native and local languages. Mandiant Threat Intelligence combines adversary, victim, and campaign information with product telemetry. This newest integration is designed to enable:

FireEye credentials that allow proper access to FireEye Mandiant Threat Intelligence

MITRE ATT&CK Framework mapping

Malware, vulnerability, and signature ingestion

Anomali ThreatStream customers can integrate the FireEye Mandiant Threat Intelligence API via a single-click tile in the Anomali APP Store .

“Organizations with visibility into the latest security threats have a distinct advantage,” said Jayce Nichols, Vice President, Threat Intelligence at FireEye. “There is no substitute for first-hand knowledge about threat actors, and we are pleased to enable Anomali customers to quickly and easily obtain the benefit of our unparalleled threat intelligence. By taking an intelligence-led approach, organizations are better equipped to identify cyber threats and reduce their risk.”



“Adversaries constantly change and adapt tactics, techniques, and procedures to circumvent defenses. Organizations that are blind to how threat actors operate can’t defend against their malicious campaigns,” said Anomali Director of Cyber Intelligence Strategy AJ Nash. “The Anomali APP Store provides customers with access to the most diverse range of threat feeds available, along with the easiest path to integration. We are excited to add the FireEye Mandiant Threat Intelligence API to our partner ecosystem because this unique intelligence definitely helps our joint customers better prepare for and respond more quickly and effectively to cyberattacks.”

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Anomali

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/anomali/

Blog: https://www.anomali.com/blog



About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 8,800 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

FireEye and Mandiant are registered trademarks of FireEye, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

About Anomali

AnomaliⓇ delivers intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions. Anomali AltitudeTM platform solutions include Anomali ThreatStreamⓇ, Anomali MatchTM, and Anomali LensTM. Private enterprises and public organizations use Anomali to harness threat data, information, and intelligence to make effective cybersecurity decisions and detect and respond to threats. The Anomali partner program provides access to threat feeds from all layers of the web and delivers seamless integrations into leading security infrastructure technologies. The Anomali Threat Research Team provides actionable threat intelligence that helps customers, partners and the overall security community to detect and mitigate the most serious threats to their organizations. Anomali customers include more than 350 global organizations, many of the Global 2000 and Fortune 500, and large government and defense organizations around the world. Founded in 2013, it is backed by leading venture firms including GV, Paladin Capital Group, Institutional Venture Partners, and General Catalyst. Learn more at www.anomali.com .