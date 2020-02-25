REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation.com , provider of the first and only complete cloud-based enterprise reputation and customer experience management platform, today announced that John Nantau has joined the company as General Manager of Global Automotive. In this role, Nantau will provide strategic direction and oversight to Reputation.com’s automotive team as it expands its footprint in the global automotive market.



“I’m thrilled to welcome John to our Automotive team,” said Chris Lee, Chief Revenue Officer, Reputation.com. “A long-time Detroit native and software technology sales veteran, he is the perfect addition to our sales force and the ideal person to lead the team to the next level of growth and performance. John’s extensive experience in market-leading sales organizations combined with his vast knowledge of the automotive industry will enable us to deepen our relationships with existing and new automotive clients, to better meet their goals for getting found and chosen online, and improving customer experience across dealership locations.”

Nantau brings more than 35 years of experience in software technology sales and sales management to Reputation.com. His successful career includes leadership roles in technology companies such as Compuware, Pansophic, Sybase, Netscape and i2. Most recently, he served as regional vice president at Salesforce.com, where he was tasked with creating a team focused on the Automotive vertical. His efforts resulted in closing several landmark contracts with General Motors, Ford Motor, FCA, Nissan, VW and Daimler-Mercedes Benz.

“After more than 16 incredible years with Salesforce, I couldn’t be more excited to join Reputation.com,” said Nantau. “Having lived in Michigan for most of my life, I grew up around automotive businesses and the communities that thrived because of it. What Reputation.com has already started in Automotive is incredible, and I only see continued success in a market that will continue to grow as automotive companies build their understanding of why reputation matters, and strengthen their commitment to making reputation and customer experience management part of their long-term business strategy."

Announcement Marks Continued Momentum in Automotive Space

The addition of Nantau to Reputation.com’s Automotive team adds to the company’s first-quarter momentum in the Automotive industry. The company recently released its 2020 Automotive Reputation Report , a preliminary analysis of Automotive OEM brands, dealer groups and 25,000+ dealerships across the U.S., Canada and Europe. The Report provides dealerships, dealer groups and OEM brands with detailed insights into their strengths and weaknesses, and details recommendations for improving their sales and service performance and overall Reputation Scores.

Also announced in Q1, Reputation.com’s Reputation Score Portal enables dealerships to check their Reputation Score at any time with a few clicks. The portal enables dealerships to see at-a-glance their Reputation Score, their ranking compared to other dealerships and how their performance compares to the industry average.

Measured on a scale of 0 to 1,000, Reputation.com’s Reputation Score is a comprehensive index of the digital presence of business locations in more than 70 industries. It is calculated based on multiple factors measuring overall review sentiment across review sites, business listing accuracy and other indicators that reflect consumers’ experiences and opinions about a business — both online and onsite.

Reputation.com pioneered the online reputation management (ORM) category. We continue to lead the charge with the only proven, unified CX and online reputation management platform, and innovative, customer-driven solutions. Our SaaS-based platform manages tens of millions of consumer reviews and consumer interactions across hundreds of thousands of touchpoints. The patented algorithms behind Reputation Score are based on more than a decade of deep machine-learning and data science expertise, providing businesses with a reliable index of brand performance that they can use to make targeted CX improvements — and increase their ability to get found, get chosen and get better. To learn more, visit www.reputation.com .

