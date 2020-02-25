PARSIPANNY, N.J., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microlab, a Wireless Telecom Group company (NYSE American: WTT ), announces today its broad portfolio of readily available 5G ultra-wideband (UWB) products for sub-6 GHz deployments. These products future-proof deployments by covering all existing commercial wireless bands, as well as those proposed for potential licensed and shared use. Microlab 5G solutions provide the advantage of pre-approval at many mobile network operators (MNOs) and neutral hosts, small size and weight for concealment, low dissipative loss for maximum system capacity, and guaranteed low passive intermodulation (PIM) for optimal system performance. These UWB products include power splitters, tappers, and couplers, and are all typically available from stock directly through Microlab or its wide distribution network. Whether designers are seeking better system performance or lower cost deployments with smaller and lighter solutions, Microlab engineers can provide consultation to select the most appropriate solutions to meet these needs. Custom solutions can be designed for specific requirements, often available within weeks.



One example of Microlab innovation in passive component design is the CA-141E 2x2 compact hybrid coupler , which is the industry’s smallest and lightest UWB combining solution (>50% smaller than some competing products) and covering 617 MHz to 5925 MHz. Often used to combine two carriers into a single antenna feed or distribution cable for 4G and 5G network deployments, the CA-141E has high isolation, low VSWR, guaranteed low PIM, and is IP67 rated.

In addition to UWB passive components, Microlab provides 5G-ready active solutions focused on network timing and synchronization. The Microlab digital GPS repeater system (GPSR) is the only fully digital GPS fiber repeater system on the market. It utilizes patent-pending Digital Sky Timing Technology™ that uniquely measures delay offset for baseband unit (BBU) timing adjustment with less than 100 ns delay accuracy required in 5G deployments. In addition, it provides multi-level redundancy: it automatically selects the optimal GPS input based on the quality of the signal, it can use 2 pairs of fiber with auto-switchover, and it has dual built-in power supplies. This ensures the communication infrastructure never skips a beat.

Microlab has components available when customers need them for deployments thanks to its multi-tiered manufacturing and distribution strategy. Many products are assembled at its manufacturing facility in Parsippany, NJ, while other products that are assembled overseas are held in inventory both in NJ and in a large distribution network for short-term availability. Our most popular products are available to ship within 3-5 days.

For over 70 years, Microlab has been trusted to provide high-performance solutions for a wide variety of applications to support high-powered signal combining from multiple carriers, in-building distributed antenna systems (DAS), high-level monitoring and signal conditioning, and public safety networks. Many Microlab 5G UWB components are pre-approved by MNOs and neutral hosts, and application engineers are available to cross-reference long lead time components. Now, MNOs and neutral hosts can rely on Microlab to partner with them for their 5G network deployments, including densification projects involving outdoor small cells and in-building signal distribution systems. Moreover, they can be assured that the components they require will be available when needed.

To learn more about Microlab solutions, visit https://microlabtech.com/ .

