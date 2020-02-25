LEAWOOD, Kan., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ria Money Transfer, a subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) and a global leader in the money transfer industry, today announced the opening of its first store in Singapore. Located in Kerbau Road 8 in the Little India area, customers can now send money with competitive foreign exchange rates through Ria’s network of more than 397,000 locations across 160 countries.



For many years, Ria has offered inbound cash pick-up and bank deposit services in Singapore through its 30 agent locations. The Kerbau Road store is the company’s first retail venture in the country.

“We are proud to announce the opening of our store in Little India as part of our Singapore expansion,” shared Espen Kristensen, Ria Managing Director Asia Pacific. “Singapore is a land of great opportunity. By having a solid presence in the country, we can better serve our customers and further support the role of remittances in the region.”

In 2017, the World Bank estimated that remittances valued at US$6.1 billion were sent from Singapore. These funds play a crucial role in other regional economies such as Malaysia, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Bangladesh, where the percentage of GDP sustained by remittances can be as high as 10.2%.

The opening of the Little India store is the first step of Ria’s expansion into Singapore, where the company plans to seek other retail locations and agents to offer its customers a robust and unparalleled value proposition in the Singapore market.

For more information about Ria’s services and the Kerbau Road store in the Little India area, please contact the toll-free number: 800 852 6950.

About Ria

Ria, a subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT), is a global leader in the remittance industry. The company is steadfast in its commitment to its clients and their communities, offering fast, secure, and affordable money transfers through a network of over 397,000 locations spanning across 160 countries and online at www.riamoneytransfer.com .

For more information, visit: www.corporate.riafinancial.com .

Contact:

Stephanie Taylor

staylor@eeft.com

913.327.4200

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8521143-29a6-42b3-a454-a83809e149e1