WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE) (the “Corporation” or “Kane Biotech”), a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms, today announced that it has signed an agreement with King Wholesale Inc. (“King”), a California-based distributor of wholesale pet supplies.



Under the terms of the agreement, King will distribute Kane Biotech’s bluestem™ oral care and silkstem™ anti-itch shampoo products to its customers across the U.S.

“Having King as our first distributor in the U.S. will allow us to greatly extend our distribution in this underdeveloped market,” said Michel Stébenne, VP Animal Health of Kane Biotech. “We are proud to give more U.S. pet parents access to our bluestem oral care products, and soon, our anti-itch shampoo line and supplements. King’s online platform will provide us with the opportunity to educate more retailers on the importance of having a healthy oral care routine for their pets and about the solutions that will best fit their lifestyle regardless of their pet’s personality.”

“We are proud to offer Kane Biotech’s animal health care products to our customers across the U.S.,” said Heather Smith, CEO of King. “Dental disease is a concern in the majority of dogs and cats over the age of three years, so we are pleased to offer our customers with new, innovative products to promote their pets’ dental health. We are also looking forward to working with Kane to provide our customers with additional products that support other aspects of their pets’ health.”

Kane Biotech is pleased to kick-off its agreement with King at the Global Pet Expo taking place February 26-28, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. Kane Biotech will be located in booth 4151 and will be accepting orders from all U.S. retailers.



About King Wholesale Inc.

King Wholesale, a family operated business established in 1987, strives to provide education and products that support the proper care and maintenance of all animals. King Wholesale Pet Supplies’ customers include retail stores, grooming shops, animal hospitals, kennels, trainers, humane societies, as well as other pet care professionals. King has more than 20 sales representatives, including an external sales team located on the U.S. West Coast. King ships to customers anywhere in the U.S. who order using King’s extensive online product catalogue.

About Kane Biotech Inc.

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Corporation has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (56 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Corporation’s own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB™, DispersinB®, Aledex®, bluestem™, silkstem™, coactiv+™ and Kane® are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE".

