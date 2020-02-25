MONTREAL, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mason Graphite Inc. ("Mason Graphite" or the “Corporation") (TSX.V: LLG; OTCQX: MGPHF) announces today that Mr. Benoit Gascon. President, Chief Executive Officer and Director will retire, effective March 31, 2020.



Mr. Paul R. Carmel, Chairman of the Board of Mason Graphite, commented: “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to show my gratitude to Benoît who worked tirelessly in recent years to build a strong team and advance the Lac Guéret Project.”

Mason Graphite also announces the appointment of Mr. Peter Damouni as Director of the Corporation. Mr. Damouni has over 18 years of experience in investment banking and capital markets, with expertise in natural resources. Throughout his career, Mr. Damouni has worked on and led equity and debt financings valued over $5 billion. He has comprehensive experience in equity financing, restructuring, corporate valuations and advisory assignments.

Mr. Damouni is a Director of a number of companies listed on the TSX, TSX-V and London Stock Exchange. Mr. Damouni is a graduate of McGill University. He is a Canadian and British citizen, residing in the United Kingdom.

The Board has commenced planning discussions to appoint new leadership and has set up a CEO search committee, formed of Messrs Paul Carmel, Chairman, Gilles Gingras and Peter Damouni.

About Mason Graphite and the Lac Guéret Project

Mason Graphite is a Canadian mining and processing corporation focused on the development of its 100% owned Lac Guéret natural graphite deposit located in northeastern Québec. The Corporation is led by a highly experienced team that has over five decades of experience in graphite production, sales, and research and development. For more information, visit www.masongraphite.com .

