7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 62.5 Million Metric Tons by the year 2025, Fertilizers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 711.2 Thousand Metric Tons to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 575 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Fertilizers will reach a market size of 3.7 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately 5.4 Million Metric Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Acron Group

Anglo American Plc

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

Coromandel International Limited

EcoPhos Group

EuroChem Group

Fosfitalia Group

Israel Chemicals Limited

Itafos

LANXESS AG

The Mosaic Company

Nutrien Ltd.

OCP Group

Phosphate Resources Limited

PJSC PhosAgro

Prayon S.A.

Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical Co. Ltd.

United Phosphorus Limited

Wengfu Group

Yara International ASA







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Recent Market Activity

Phosphates - A Prelude

Fertilizers - Most Dominating End-Use Segment for Phosphates

Feed Phosphate Witnesses Rapid Growth

Developing Regions Offer Immense Growth Potential

China: The Largest Producer and Consumer of Phosphates

World Feed Phosphate Consumption (2018) - Ranking by Region/

Country

Africa - A Major Market for Phosphate Fertilizer

Morocco Emerges as the Leading Exporter of Phosphates

Phosphate Market Outlook

Strong Fertilizer Demand to Bolster Phosphate Market

Leading Phosphate-Producing Countries

Major Initiatives by Players in the Phosphates Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Phosphates Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Phosphate Fertilizers Market Exudes Immense Growth Potential

Asia-Pacific and Latin America Key Markets

Grains and Cereals Represent Primary Application Segment

Rising Need to Increase Crop Yield: Key Growth Driver for

Phosphate Fertilizers

Factors Affecting Consumption of Phosphate Fertilizer

Global Food Scenario: Key Facts

Agricultural Produce Worldwide: An Opportunity Indicator

Feed Phosphate Market Heads for Major Gains

Dicalcium Phosphate Leads the Market

Increasing Meat Intake Spurs Growth Opportunities for Feed

Phosphates

Phosphates Remain Compelling Ingredient in Poultry and Meat

Products

Industrialization of Pork and Poultry Sectors Propels Feed

Phosphates Market

Rising Middle Class Population in Emerging Regions Drive Demand

Food-Grade Phosphates Continue to Exhibit Robust Growth

Demand from End-Use Industries Impel Food-Grade Phosphate Market

Rising Application in Food & Beverage Industry

Growth of Retail Sales Sector

Expansion of Agriculture Industry

Efforts by Leading Players

North America to Lead the Global Market

Numerous Benefits of Phosphates in Various Applications Drive

Demand

Increasing Demand for Biofuels Bodes Well for Phosphates

Anti-Corrosion Coatings Propel Zinc Phosphate Market

Depleting Resources of High-Grade Phosphate Prompt Players to

Find New Options

Market Challenges

Will Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly Products Impede Growth

of Phosphates?

Increasing Use of Phytase - A Challenging Situation

Rising Costs and Limited Phosphate Reserves: Major Threats

Ban on the Use of Phosphates in Detergents

Ammonium Phosphates - Major Constituent of Phosphates

Emerging Economies of Asia-Pacific and Latin America: Key

Markets for DAP

Phosphate Ester Finds Immense Use in Industrial Applications





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



