Correction to Jyske Realkredit’s auction amounts for April 1st 2020 refinancing



As previously announced (announcement 11-2020) Jyske Realkredit plans to carry out the auctions Monday 24th of February through Thursday, 27th of February 2020 for loans in Cover pool E

Unfortunately, in connection with the announced auctions, it is necessary to correct the total supply of DK0009391021 - 1% Jyske Realkredit April 2023 from nom. 4,500 million to nom. 6,000 million.

The auctions in the relevant ISIN are conducted according to the following table:

Open Close Allocation Name ISIN Amount mio. LCR Tuesday 25th of February 10:00 10:30 10:35 1% Jykre 1/4-2023 SDO DK0009391021 1,500 1B Wednesday 26th February 10:00 10:30 10:35 1% Jykre 1/4-2023 SDO DK0009391021 2,250 1B Thursday 27th February 10:00 10:30 10:35 1% Jykre 1/4-2023 SDO DK0009391021 2,250 1B

Questions may be addressed to Anders Lund Hansen, Head of Mortgage ALM, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 20 or Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.





The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit’s web site at jyskerealkredit.com.





