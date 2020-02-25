To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                                                                                           25th of February 2020
                                                                                                                                                 Announcement no.19/2020



Correction to Jyske Realkredit’s auction amounts for April 1st 2020 refinancing

As previously announced (announcement 11-2020) Jyske Realkredit plans to carry out the auctions Monday 24th of February through Thursday, 27th of February 2020 for loans in Cover pool E

Unfortunately, in connection with the announced auctions, it is necessary to correct the total supply of DK0009391021 - 1% Jyske Realkredit April 2023 from nom. 4,500 million to nom. 6,000 million.

The auctions in the relevant ISIN are conducted according to the following table:

 OpenCloseAllocationNameISINAmount mio.LCR
Tuesday 25th of February10:0010:3010:351% Jykre 1/4-2023 SDODK00093910211,5001B
        
Wednesday 26th February10:0010:3010:351% Jykre 1/4-2023 SDODK00093910212,2501B
        
Thursday  27th  February10:0010:3010:351% Jykre 1/4-2023 SDODK00093910212,2501B

Questions may be addressed to Anders Lund Hansen, Head of Mortgage ALM, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 20 or Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.


The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit’s web site at jyskerealkredit.com.


Yours sincerely
Jyske Realkredit


Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails