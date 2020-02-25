To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 25th of February 2020
Announcement no.19/2020
Correction to Jyske Realkredit’s auction amounts for April 1st 2020 refinancing
As previously announced (announcement 11-2020) Jyske Realkredit plans to carry out the auctions Monday 24th of February through Thursday, 27th of February 2020 for loans in Cover pool E
Unfortunately, in connection with the announced auctions, it is necessary to correct the total supply of DK0009391021 - 1% Jyske Realkredit April 2023 from nom. 4,500 million to nom. 6,000 million.
The auctions in the relevant ISIN are conducted according to the following table:
|Open
|Close
|Allocation
|Name
|ISIN
|Amount mio.
|LCR
|Tuesday 25th of February
|10:00
|10:30
|10:35
|1% Jykre 1/4-2023 SDO
|DK0009391021
|1,500
|1B
|Wednesday 26th February
|10:00
|10:30
|10:35
|1% Jykre 1/4-2023 SDO
|DK0009391021
|2,250
|1B
|Thursday 27th February
|10:00
|10:30
|10:35
|1% Jykre 1/4-2023 SDO
|DK0009391021
|2,250
|1B
Questions may be addressed to Anders Lund Hansen, Head of Mortgage ALM, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 20 or Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.
