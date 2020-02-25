Denver, CO, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Helix Technologies, Inc, (OTCQB:HLIX) (the “Company”) the leading provider of critical infrastructure services to the legal cannabis industry, has recently expanded its international footprint across two continents, strengthening its existing foothold in Europe and beginning operations in Africa through its industry-leading Biotrack Seed-to-Sale Software.



The announcement comes less than a year after Helix began European operations with growers and processors in the UK. The expansion underpins the underlying growth potential in the global cannabis market, and Helix’s ability to provide infrastructure services to an increasingly complex global cannabis industry. Already operating in 7 countries, Helix has established itself as the most trusted name in cannabis technology, having tracked over $20 Billion in transactions, and is well positioned to grow globally as new markets develop and become increasingly intertwined.

“As the legal cannabis industry expands, operators will continue to seek out robust, integrated solutions that allow them to gain a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving, global marketplace,” said Zachary L. Venegas, Helix Technologies CEO and Executive Chairman. “At Helix, we are constantly building upon our industry-leading suite of products to better meet the needs of tomorrow’s cannabis industry.”

About Helix Technologies, Inc.

Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX) is the leading provider of critical infrastructure services, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk. Through its proprietary technology suite and security services, Helix Technologies provides comprehensive supply chain management, compliance tools, and asset protection for any license type in any regulated cannabis market. While Helix provides services to the Cannabis and Hemp Industries, the Company does not deal directly with the plant or any derivative products. Helix Technologies’ products reach over 2,000 customer locations in 38 states and 8 countries and has processed over $20 billion in cannabis sales. For more information on Helix Technologies and to sign up for investor updates, visit us at www.helixtechnologies.com. and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Sign up for the CannaPulse Newsletter for legislative changes, software updates and more.

