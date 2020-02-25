New York, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Succeeding in the 2020 US Hepatitis Diagnostic Market for 10 Markers: Supplier Shares and Sales Segment Forecasts by Test, Competitive Intelligence, Emerging Technologies, Instrumentation and Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05861976/?utm_source=GNW



Companies Profiled

Competitive Assessments



- Abbott

- Affymetrix

- Beckman Coulter/Danaher

- Becton Dickinson

- bioMerieux

- Bio-Rad

- Cepheid

- Diamedix

- DiaSorin

- Eiken Chemical

- Elitech Group

- Enzo Biochem

- Fujirebio

- Grifols

- GSK Biologicals

- Hologic

- Leica Biosystems

- Lonza

- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

- PerkinElmer

- Qiagen

- Roche

- Scienion

- Sequenom

- SeraCare

- Siemens Healthineers

- Takara Bio

- Thermo Fisher

- Wako

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05861976/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001