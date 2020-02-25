New York, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ocean Energy Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478520/?utm_source=GNW

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 22.3 Million Kilowatts by the year 2025, Ocean Energy will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 47% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 556.9 Thousand Kilowatts to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 938.1 Thousand Kilowatts worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ocean Energy will reach a market size of 1.3 Million Kilowatts by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 40.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately 3.3 Million Kilowatts in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Able Technologies

L.L.C.

Albatern Ltd.

Applied Technologies Company, Ltd.

AquaGen Technologies

Aqua-Magnetics Inc.

Atargis Energy Corporation

Atlantis Resources Ltd.

BioPower Systems Pty. Ltd.

Blue Energy Canada Inc.

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited

Minesto AB

Nova Innovation Ltd.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

Ocean Renewable Power Company, LLC

OpenHydro Group Limited

Scotrenewables Tidal Power Ltd.

Tocardo International BV

Verdant Power, Inc.







