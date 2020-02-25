JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) announced today that Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to make a presentation at the Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 2:20 PM ET. To listen to the presentation please use the webcast information below.



Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2020 Time: 2:20 PM – 2:55 PM ET Speaker: Lisa Palmer - President & Chief Executive Officer Link: Webcast

A replay of the webcast will be available through June 2, 2020.

About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com .

