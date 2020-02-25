BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions , a CSPi business (NASDAQ: CSPi) that delivers a software-defined approach for improved cyber-attack incident response, including threat detection, investigation, containment and proactive asset protection, today announced an integration with Sumo Logic , the leader in continuous intelligence, to provide security teams with cloud-native, real-time security intelligence and insights to help stop network-borne threats, including those involving Internet of Things (IoT) devices, without interfering with business operations.



Sumo Logic enables organizations of all sizes address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Through the Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™, businesses can automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, and security data to collaborate, develop, operate, and secure their applications at cloud scale.

The ARIA™ Software-Defined Security (SDS) solution was engineered to work seamlessly with other security tools, such as Sumo Logic’s Continuous Intelligence Platform, through open, RESTful APIs. The ARIA SDS Packet Intelligence application feeds NetFlow metadata from every packet to Sumo Logic, including traffic from usually overlooked internal network east-west paths. Once this enriched data is available in Sumo Logic, security professionals can quickly create queries to generate more accurate, comprehensive, and actionable dashboards. This information enables them to conduct real-time ransomware, malware, ATP and other intrusion investigation and take action to contain and stop threats before significant harm is done.

“This integration with ARIA is another way we are helping enterprise security teams leverage the power of continuous intelligence to accelerate their investigative processes which is vital to keep pace in a world of rapidly evolving threats,” said John Coyle, vice president, business development, Sumo Logic. “Our joint customers will greatly benefit from the real-time security intelligence and insights derived from the metadata traffic provided by ARIA to get deep visibility needed to preemptively stop network borne attacks.”

“The integration with the Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform is a win-win for both of our organizations,” stated William Bent, VP Cybersecurity Product Management, “Sumo customers are data savvy and those in cybersecurity are especially keen on leveraging internal network data to strengthen their security posture. The ARIA SDS solution is the perfect complement to Sumo as the improved network visibility naturally leads to better threat search queries and dashboards needed to identify and stop the cyberattacks that do the most harm.”

ABOUT ARIA CYBERSECURITY SOLUTIONS

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways to monitor all internal traffic, while capturing and feeding the right data to existing security tools to improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltrations. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to accelerate incident response, automate breach detection, and protect their most critical assets and applications—no matter where they are stored, used, or accessed. ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions include ARIA Software-Defined Security (SDS), Myricom network adapters, and nVoy Security Appliances that are designed and manufactured by the High Performance Products Division of CSP Inc . With a proven track record supporting the Department of Defense and many intelligence agencies in their war on terror, and an award-winning portfolio of security solutions, ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions is committed to leading the way to ensure cybersecurity success. To learn more, visit www.ariacybersecurity.com.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic is a leader in continuous intelligence, a new category of software, which enables organizations of all sizes address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ automates the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights within seconds. More than 2,000 customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to build, run, and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. Only Sumo Logic delivers its platform as a true, multi-tenant SaaS architecture, across multiple use-cases, enabling businesses to thrive in the Intelligence Economy. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.

Contacts:

Amy Carey

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions

Amy.carey@ariacybersecurity.com



