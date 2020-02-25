DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- OrgHarvest, Inc. (“OrgHarvest”) ( OTCMKTS: ORGH ), a complete seed-to-consumer hemp company, today announces it has entered into a Global Master Agreement (“GMA”) with First Seed Farms Inc. Under the GMA, OrgHarvest has exclusive rights to sell First Seed’s genetic products to the marketplace.



“This agreement formally positions OrgHarvest as the leading supplier of superior quality hemp, a much anticipated and needed distinction in the crowded hemp genetics space,” stated J. Larry Cantrell, president and CEO of OrgHarvest. “The traceability that First Seed Farms technology provides allows OrgHarvest to deliver a new level of transparency to customers and product consumers.”

First Seed Farms is the leading provider of superior quality, traceable and stable hemp seed genetics. The company controls exclusive farm and ranch partnerships, numerous supply chain relationships, private label and proprietary branding agreements, and provides numerous industry services.

“First Seed Farms is meeting the demand for quality hemp genetics,” stated Trey Weidner, president of First Seed Farms. “Our agreement with OrgHarvest allows First Seed Farms to continue important research in a private setting while our marketable products benefit from OrgHarvest’s global reach and public company transparency.”

First Seed Farms is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Seed International Inc., which has a controlling interest in OrgHarvest.

About OrgHarvest, Inc.

OrgHarvest Inc. (OTCMKTS: ORGH), headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a seed-to-consumer hemp solution, ensuring the highest quality hemp, manufacturing processes and regulatory adherence. Our mission is to be recognized, respected and relied on as the premiere hemp ingredient brand. For more information, visit www.orgharvest.us . Be sure to follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

First Seed Farms, Inc.

First Seed Farms grows premium and traceable hemp genetics to meet this demand. The company partners with local farmers by providing them our genetics along with industry expertise, state-of-the-art equipment, and sales channels. First Seed Farms has a complete seed to consumer line of products - with traceability through blockchain from genetic origin to shelf. For more information about First Seed Farms visit: https://www.firstseedfarms.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

