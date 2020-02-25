HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology company that improves and strengthens glass, announced today that its C-Bond NanoShield™ windshield strengthener is featured in the January/February edition of Auto Glass Repair and Replacement magazine. The story can be read here or by clicking on this link: https://mydigitalpublication.com/publication/?m=23562&i=649706&p=26.



The article, “Coatings as an Add-on,” features C-Bond NanoShield , which strengthens windshields by repairing the microscopic flaws and defects inherent to the glass surface that ultimately initiate chipping and cracking, and other products that coat windshields such as hydrophobics, which encourage water run-off. The growing use of these coatings is not only solving a customer need, but also adding to an automotive glass repair and replacement business’s bottom line.

C-Bond NanoShield is sprayed directly onto a windshield and then wiped off using a squeegee. The strengthening process begins immediately upon application and continues while the material cures in the following days.

“We believe we have the only patented – and proven – window strengthening solution in the market,” stated Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “Other windshield products are simply hydrophobic coatings (water repellents) that do nothing to strengthen the underlying glass itself.”

C-Bond NanoShield and C-Bond NanoShield Plus are tested and validated to strengthen glass through a patent-pending nanotechnology emulsion that increases impact resistance. C-Bond NanoShield Plus features the same glass strengthening technology as C-Bond NanoShield and contains a hydrophobic to help improve water run-off and driver visibility in wet weather conditions.

C-Bond’s glass strengthening technology is protected by 23 patents and patent pending applications.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an advanced nanotechnology company and sole owner, developer and manufacturer of the C-Bond technology. C-Bond is a patent-protected nanotechnology that is scientifically tested and commercially proven to significantly increase the strength, safety and performance levels of glass and window film products. For more information visit us at www.cbondsystems.com , on Facebook , or Twitter or watch our corporate video at: https://youtu.be/Oq2kYHmWOtk .

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that the growing use of these coatings is not only solving a customer need, but also adding to an automotive glass repair and replacement business's bottom line; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

