NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCQB:SGMD) (“Sugarmade”, “SGMD”, or the “Company”) and Budcars cannabis delivery service today announce a significant expansion of cannabis delivery services within the Sacramento metropolitan area with the communities of Granite Bay, Folsom, Arden Arcade, Carmichael, Citrus Heights, Orangevale, and Roseville/Rocklin being added this week.



Sugarmade and Budcars believe several of the communities that will now be served by Budcars are especially lucrative opportunities due to a combination of near-ideal demographics, strong per capita income growth and easy access to major thoroughfares. Additionally, several of the wealthiest communities, such as Granite Bay, Carmichael and Folsom are underserved by other delivery operators. “Several of these new delivery areas are among the most affluent areas of metropolitan Sacramento and have some of the highest per capita incomes. We plan to use these expanded services areas as jumping-off points to even further expand this Company’s delivery reach. We look forward to supplying these communities with quality cannabis products delivered directly to the consumer.

“Our back-office team and the Budcars team have been working together for the past few weeks to prepare for the expansion,” commented Jimmy Chan, Chief Executive Officer of Sugarmade. Sugarmade plans to make 100% of the new investment into Budcars for the expansion of operations. In addition to geographic expansion, Sugarmade and Budcars plan to enhance operations via strategic vertical integration that will not only improve operating margins, but also ensure Budcars customers continue to receive the highest quality products at competitive prices.

Mr. Chan continued, “The investment in Budcars and this geographic expansion are just the start of Sugarmade’s moves into California’s regulated cannabis marketplace. With the significant turmoil in California’s cannabis marketplace occurring over the past year and the resulting industry shakeout, we are seeing a host of very attractive investment opportunities. We feel Sugarmade’s capital structure is conducive to addressing these pending opportunities and we are in the process of performing due diligence on several. We are particularly interested in the many cultivation and retail non-storefront opportunities that now exist. We hope to soon make several other investments in these areas.”

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCQB: SGMD) is a product and branding marketing company investing in operations and technologies with disruptive potential. Our Brand portfolio includes CarryOutsupplies.com , SugarRush™ and Budcars.com . For more information please reference www.Sugarmade.com .

