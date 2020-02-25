VideoStudio 2020 adds new tools and content, plus editing shortcuts and enhancements that streamline your workflow, bringing you a smarter, more creative editing experience.

Make your own custom, still, or motion video masks and get creative with new shape options.

New smart movie tools analyze imported footage and extract the best parts for quick video creation.

OTTAWA, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VideoStudio Ultimate 2020 delivers ease of use and breakthrough creativity to make video editing approachable and fun, empowering users to transform their footage and photos into standout projects. Save time with the new Highlight Reel that takes the best of your clips and images and turns them into movies; complement projects with new effects, titles, and more from the updated creative content library; and create unique motion graphics and animations with the enhanced Painting Creator tool. Plus, VideoStudio® Ultimate 2020 makes video editing even more efficient thanks to usability enhancements and new shortcut tools added to the timeline.



“With its unique combination of simplicity, creativity, and flexibility, VideoStudio Ultimate is known for helping users make engaging and fun videos,” says Michel Yavercovski, Senior Director of Product Management for Corel video products. “Marking a new decade, we have introduced tools and an updated content library to expand creative opportunities that lead to limitless possibilities in movie making.”

VideoStudio Ultimate 2020 is optimized for the latest video hardware acceleration technologies from Intel and NVIDIA, speeding up rendering to popular file formats. Innovative Smart Proxy Technology supports faster and smoother 4K editing and playback. Additional new features include:

New Highlight Reel: Create quick videos with new smart movie tools. Highlight Reel analyzes and extracts the best parts of imported photos and videos and compiles them together to suit any occasion.

New Creative Content Library: Access a wealth of brand new effects, titles, LUT profiles, backgrounds, textures, animated graphics, and sound effects. The updated library structure makes it easier to locate material.

New Video Editing Enhancements and Capabilities: Work faster and more efficiently throughout the entire editing workflow. Seamlessly edit effects applied to clips directly from the timeline with new shortcut tools. Plus, export parameters will now automatically match the project properties of the timeline.

Enhanced 4K Display: With added compatibility for 4K displays, enjoy a crisper editing interface when using VideoStudio on high-resolution monitors.

Enhanced Painting Creator: Design graphical image overlays with new brushes to create backgrounds, lower thirds, and more. Record a live painting to create unique motion graphics or an engaging introduction sequence to videos.

Enhanced Color Grading and Blending Effects: Explore a more robust Color Grading toolkit. Assign a hue to an area of a video with new Color Wheel Color Grading controls and get precise to adjust highlights, midtones, and shadows.

Enhanced Video Mask Creator: Make your own custom, still, or motion video masks and get creative with new shape options and improvements to the quality of mask edges and outputs.

Enhanced Premium Effects and Plugins: Take advantage of new presets, improved rendering, and more from Boris FX; plus new title templates from NewBlueFX. Explore hundreds of third party effects and plugins to stabilize, enhance, and correct footage.

With support for HD, 4K, and 360° video, and powerful features including Stop Motion Animation, multi-camera editing, and Color Grading, VideoStudio Ultimate 2020 is your complete editing toolkit.

Included with VideoStudio, take advantage of FastFlick™ , an easy slide-show creator; burn videos to disc with MyDVD™ ; or record your screen and webcam with MultiCam Capture™ Lite .

VideoStudio Ultimate 2020 is part of the VideoStudio family of products that also includes VideoStudio Pro. For more information, please visit this comparison chart .

Pricing and Availability

Corel VideoStudio Ultimate 2020 is available now in English, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese. Suggested Retail Pricing (SRP) is $99.99 (USD/CAN)/ EUR 89.99/ £89.99 with upgrade discounts available. GBP and EUR prices include VAT. To try VideoStudio and learn more, please visit www.videostudiopro.com .

To access volume licensing for commercial and education organizations, please visit www.corel.com/licensing .

Connect with us and learn more

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, ClearSlide®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com .

©2020 Corel Corporation. Corel, the Corel logo, the Corel balloon logo, FastFlick, MultiCam Capture, MyDVD, VideoStudio, CorelDRAW, MindManager, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. ClearSlide is a trademark or registered trademark of ClearSlide Inc., in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners. Patents: www.corel.com/patent .

