OTTAWA, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VideoStudio Ultimate 2020 delivers ease of use and breakthrough creativity to make video editing approachable and fun, empowering users to transform their footage and photos into standout projects. Save time with the new Highlight Reel that takes the best of your clips and images and turns them into movies; complement projects with new effects, titles, and more from the updated creative content library; and create unique motion graphics and animations with the enhanced Painting Creator tool. Plus, VideoStudio® Ultimate 2020 makes video editing even more efficient thanks to usability enhancements and new shortcut tools added to the timeline.
“With its unique combination of simplicity, creativity, and flexibility, VideoStudio Ultimate is known for helping users make engaging and fun videos,” says Michel Yavercovski, Senior Director of Product Management for Corel video products. “Marking a new decade, we have introduced tools and an updated content library to expand creative opportunities that lead to limitless possibilities in movie making.”
VideoStudio Ultimate 2020 is optimized for the latest video hardware acceleration technologies from Intel and NVIDIA, speeding up rendering to popular file formats. Innovative Smart Proxy Technology supports faster and smoother 4K editing and playback. Additional new features include:
With support for HD, 4K, and 360° video, and powerful features including Stop Motion Animation, multi-camera editing, and Color Grading, VideoStudio Ultimate 2020 is your complete editing toolkit.
Included with VideoStudio, take advantage of FastFlick™, an easy slide-show creator; burn videos to disc with MyDVD™; or record your screen and webcam with MultiCam Capture™ Lite.
VideoStudio Ultimate 2020 is part of the VideoStudio family of products that also includes VideoStudio Pro.
Pricing and Availability
Corel VideoStudio Ultimate 2020 is available now in English, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese. Suggested Retail Pricing (SRP) is $99.99 (USD/CAN)/ EUR 89.99/ £89.99 with upgrade discounts available. GBP and EUR prices include VAT. To try VideoStudio and learn more, please visit www.videostudiopro.com.
To access volume licensing for commercial and education organizations, please visit www.corel.com/licensing.
About Corel
Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, ClearSlide®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com.
©2020 Corel Corporation. Corel, the Corel logo, the Corel balloon logo, FastFlick, MultiCam Capture, MyDVD, VideoStudio, CorelDRAW, MindManager, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. ClearSlide is a trademark or registered trademark of ClearSlide Inc., in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners. Patents: www.corel.com/patent.
