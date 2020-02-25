Fast-Casual Brand Adds New Keto Friendly Menu

Burleson, Texas, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) today, Muscle Maker Grill announces its launch of their new Keto Your Way menu. The Keto Your Way menu was designed for customers who take part in a low-carb, high-protein diet. Each of the new items were selectively chosen for their nutritious ingredients and delicious flavor.

These menu additions are served in a Keto friendly bowl and each item has its own exciting flare. Whether you are new to Keto or a Keto veteran, this menu will not disappoint. These five new additions to the menu can be found in all the Muscle Maker Grill restaurants:

Hollywood Salad

Grilled chicken or steak, over a power blend of romaine, spinach, and baby kale, reduced fat cheddar cheese, turkey bacon, and avocado topped with our Keto friendly signature sauce

Keto Recovery Burger

Our delicious grass-fed beef burger, turkey bacon, cheddar cheese, and a fried egg on top of savory spinach

Philly Caesar Salad

Grilled chicken or steak, over a power blend of romaine, spinach, and baby kale, fajita grilled onions and peppers, with mozzarella cheese topped with our Keto friendly Caesar dressing

The Phoenix

Grilled chicken or steak, over cauliflower rice, turkey bacon, and our Keto friendly signature sauce, topped with steamed broccoli

The Buffalo

Grilled chicken or steak, portabella mushrooms, roasted red peppers and mozzarella cheese, tossed in our Keto friendly buffalo sauce, over steamed broccoli

“We’re always looking for ways to enhance our menu by providing new offerings”, said Kenn Miller, Chief Operating Officer at Muscle Maker Grill. “The Keto diet is a popular trend and we want to give our guests tasty options to meet their needs while on the go! Guests can also create their own Keto dishes by requesting cauliflower rice or broccoli as a base and swapping out their sauce for our zero-carb signature sauce. We have plenty of options!”

About Muscle Maker Grill

Founded in 1995, Muscle Maker Grill features high-quality, great-tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest’s health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features chicken, grass-fed beef, steak, turkey, pasta, burgers, flatbread pizzas, wraps, and entrée salads. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include ''forward-looking statements.'' To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. There is no assurance that Muscle Maker will be able to acquire additional funding, that any financing will be available in amounts or on terms acceptable to Muscle Maker, that Muscle Maker’s OTC Markets application, if submitted, will be approved or that a market for Muscle Maker’s common stock will develop.

Media Contact:

Brittany Stoffere

215-850-7251