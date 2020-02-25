HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise workflow solutions, including enterprise legal management, contract lifecycle management and business process automation, today announced that Consilio has reached Elite status in Onit’s Strategic Alliances Program – a first in this program’s history and a key milestone. For 2020, Onit’s Strategic Alliance membership tiers are Affiliate, Premier and Elite. A company’s inclusion in any tier is based on joint sales, Onit-certified resources and live implementations.



“Consilio’s Elite partnership in Onit’s Strategic Alliances Program is not an easy-to-achieve status by any means, and it took an incredible amount of effort and industry knowledge on behalf of their leadership team and legal management consultants to make the investments needed to become our first Elite member,” commented Cole Morgan, Vice President of Operations, Onit. “From top to bottom, Consilio has embodied the spirit of collaboration in every way. I am confident that our partnership with Consilio will continue to grow to benefit our mutual clients.”



“This milestone is exciting on all counts and we’re thrilled to be the first partner to reach Elite status,” commented Robin Snasdell, Consilio Managing Director and Group Lead, Law Department Management Consulting. “We knew we wanted to be an integral part of Onit’s Strategic Alliances Program last year even with the challenging requirements. Onit’s certification program and partner enablement team provided tremendous support for our team to get up to speed on how to design and implement Onit’s platform and product. We look forward to continuing our close-knit collaboration with Onit in years to come.”



Onit’s Strategic Alliances supports external alliances that promote growth and success for Onit’s clients and partners; the principles of which are strategy, transparency, accountability and rigor. This extraordinary program addresses the needs of not only Onit’s trusted partners, but of their clients as well. The Strategic Alliances Program also provides end-to-end support for Onit’s partners through the entire cycle of onboarding, enabling, selling, delivering and managing.



About Consilio

Consilio is a global organization with offices in Europe, Asia and North America. Consilio’s consulting and services teams assist legal departments of multinational corporations and their outside counsel to respond to legal matters, reduce legal spend, minimize risks and operate more efficiently. Whether they are supporting clients with their eDiscovery, document review, risk management or legal consulting services, they pride themselves in delivering service excellence around the globe, wherever it matters to clients.



About the Onit Strategic Alliances Program

Onit’s Strategic Alliances program is comprised of an experienced and trusted team that offers tangible results through a robust ecosystem of partners to meet our clients’ needs. Whether using custom Onit solutions, matter management, e-billing, contract lifecycle management, or any of Onit’s other product offerings, the strategic alliances team has established relationships with industry-leading providers to help Onit’s clients realize the greatest value from their Onit implementation. For more information about the types of organizations that Onit partners with, visit https://www.onit.com/about/strategic-alliances/ .



About Onit

Onit is a global leader of enterprise workflow solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR and finance departments. Our solutions transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract management and legal holds, we operate globally and help transform the way Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement. We help customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com or call 1-800-281-1330.

