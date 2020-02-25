VENICE, Fla., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. ("CyberloQ" or the "Company") (OTC: CLOQ) today announces its new initiative with marketing partner Pinnacle® to provide direct deposit of tax refunds for clients without access to bank accounts, thereby expanding the market reach of both companies.



For the nearly 68 million people in the U.S. without a checking account, prepaid cards such as the Pinnacle Visa® Card offer the ease of card-based purchases without the hassles of dealing with a bank. As an expansion of its current offerings, Pinnacle now also provides clients the ability to quickly receive their tax refund, backed with the peace of mind that comes from CyberloQ’s security solutions.

“As a tax preparer I want to provide clients - especially those with limited access to traditional banking options - all of the financial tools available,” stated Pinnacle President Holly Hollister-Smith. “In tandem with CyberloQ, we are pleased to offer the ability to receive tax refunds in what the IRS itself calls the ‘fastest, safest’ manner possible.”

According to the IRS, eight out of 10 taxpayers get their refunds through direct deposit. There are several advantages to this method, including:

· A faster refund, typically within eight to 10 days of filing

· More secure than getting a check in the mail (thousands of refund checks are returned to the IRS each year)

· Access to the refund is faster than waiting for a check to clear the bank

· For those without bank accounts, direct deposit avoids expensive check cashing fees

“Many people opt to have their tax refunds directly deposited into a checking account or savings account. For those without a bank account, however, a prepaid debit card is a good alternative. While most prepaid cards offer direct deposit of government checks, some make it easier to set up than others. Our goal is to create as few barriers as possible for people to access the Pinnacle Card Network, to protect their assets (via CyberloQ) and to expand our U.S. operations,” stated Chris Jackson, President of CyberloQ.

About CyberloQ Technologies Inc.

CyberloQ secures clients’ sensitive data and valuable information with a patented, aggressive and proactive approach. CyberloQ's advanced authentication algorithms, private blockchain and industry-leading geofencing capabilities give clients complete control of their data for real-time authentication and dedicated fraud protection. For more information, visit https://cyberloq.com/

Safe Harbor:

From time to time, the Company may issue news releases that contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material may contain statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. For those statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statement provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any amendments thereto. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions, or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." "Forward-looking statements" are based upon expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated.

The Company discourages any and all promotional activity by non-Company actors, and encourages investors and potential investors to review the Company's public filings, its website and its press releases, and to discuss these matters with their personal legal and financial advisors. Non-Company newsletters/recommendations, websites or general stock symbols/classifications or other identifiers regarding our securities, whether positive or negative, should not be relied on because these items are simply opinions/policies of a third party. These third parties are, in many instances, paid by the publisher or other third parties and the Company believes that they profit from the publication of this literature and the results on the market. These materials should not be a substitute for investors' research and/or independent decision-making.

Chris Jackson 612 961 4536 chris@cyberloq.com