SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Surglogs, Inc. (“Surglogs” or “the Company”), the first software company to offer a full suite of automated regulatory compliance solutions for ambulatory surgery centers and hospitals, announced today that healthcare industry veteran and ambulatory accreditation expert Victoria Samper has joined the Company as Director of Regulatory Compliance.



Ms. Samper has dedicated herself to the healthcare industry for over two decades. Most recently, she served as the Vice President of Ambulatory Accreditation Programs at the Institute for Medical Quality (“IMQ”). In this role, Ms. Samper directed IMQ’s ambulatory surgery center (ASC) accreditation program and led the institution to successfully achieve Medicare deeming authority for its ASC program.

“Surglogs is honored to have a well-respected and knowledgeable accreditation expert such as Victoria Samper join our team,” said Peter Zajac Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Surglogs.

Prior to her work at IMQ, Ms. Samper held several positions with major healthcare provider Kaiser Permanente. Her leadership roles within the company included Project Manager, overseeing the implementation of electronic medical records and Program Manager for adult prevention. She also served as Chief Operating Officer at La Clinica de la Raza, the largest community clinic in Northern California. Ms. Samper holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management from La Escuela de Administracion de Negocios and a Master’s Degree in International Business Management from Saint Mary’s College.

“I have seen the immense stress that regulatory compliance can put on ASC and hospital administrators and have dedicated my career to improving this necessary accreditation process,” said Victoria Samper, Director of Regulatory Compliance at Surglogs. “I look forward to continuing my impact on the ambulatory accreditation process through my work with Surglogs and advising the Company on how to optimize its software to benefit administrators.”

To learn more about Surglogs, visit https://www.surglogs.com/.

About Surglogs

Surglogs provides healthcare facilities with a full suite of regulatory compliance software designed to improve the everyday routines of healthcare administrators by replacing the time and labor-intensive pen-and-paper documentation process with an easy-to-navigate digital platform. The platform features mobile and desktop applications that can be accessed from anywhere with an Internet connection, enabling administrators to gather real-time data on the facility’s regulatory compliance. This includes all accreditation logs, biomedical logs, EOC, QA/QI Studies, Pharmacy Logs, Life & Fire Safety and Vendor Contracts. The Surglogs compliance suite is customized to the facility’s needs and securely houses the entire database of logs in a HIPAA compliant, encrypted cloud. Surglogs has saved thousands of dollars in labor and storage costs for ambulatory surgery centers and hospitals across the United States through improving clinical compliance calculations as well as providing administrators and clinical staff with peace of mind for their future accreditation surveys.

Public Relations Contact:

Mary Borstelmann

CMW Media

P. 858-264-6600

mary@cmwmedia.com

Attachment