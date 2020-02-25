SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudGenix, the global leader in enterprise SD-WAN, today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Ryan Williams, Director, Channels, to its 2020 list of Channel Chiefs. This annual list recognizes the top vendor executives who continually demonstrate exemplary leadership, influence, innovation, and growth for the IT channel.



Second generation SD-WAN | The next wave

Yesterday, CloudGenix introduced its new G2 Partner Program. With the program’s launch, CloudGenix addresses a void in the marketplace: a second-generation (Gen2) partner program with partners who offer enterprise customers Gen2 SD-WAN products that are multi-cloud ready; integrated with security; and offer AI ops for the branch. CloudGenix and its partners have won SD-WAN deals against first-generation (Gen1) SD-WAN products and large greenfield opportunities.

Multi-cloud is here and now for customers and is creating new opportunities for the channel in 2020. With this new program, Williams will continue to work closely with partners to ensure their success in evangelizing and selling CloudGenix Autonomous SD-WAN and its CloudBlades platform.

With the CloudBlades platform, the channel can increase the value stack they deliver to their customers without deploying software or hardware. For the partner community, CloudBlades can increase channel revenues by 5X. Instead of only selling Gen1 SD-WAN, with the CloudBlades platform, they now can also sell security, visibility, performance management, and operational tools required to run the branch. The CloudBlades platform removes the technological hurdles for the channel to offer value-added services to their customers from leading vendors such as Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, Symantec, Equinix, and ServiceNow, in addition to CloudGenix Autonomous SD-WAN. MSPs can launch new managed services for security, SLA management, multi-cloud access with very rapid time-to-market. With multi-cloud adoption growing rapidly, CloudBlades provides the next generation of branch infrastructure by delivering cloud-scale economics to the enterprise branch.

“Ryan has been instrumental in helping our partner community position themselves to meet customer demand for a multi-cloud transition. Customers are looking to gain the benefit of cloud-scale economics not only at the data center but also for branch infrastructure services. CloudGenix’s CloudBlades platform enables channel partners to deliver a rich set of services from the cloud to the customer. We will continue investing aggressively in training programs that help our channel partners monetize multi-cloud and adopt a ‘Gen2 mentality’. Ryan is beyond deserving of this recognition, and I can’t wait to see what he does in 2020,” said Kumar Ramachandran, CEO and founder at CloudGenix.

Highlights | Ryan Williams and CloudGenix achievements

Channel-initiated deals are the basis for the majority of CloudGenix revenues (as opposed to only channel fulfilled). This is a reflection on the success and trust the channel has in CloudGenix and in the company’s channel programs. It also reflects the CloudGenix focus on choosing partners who are positioned to make their clients successful as they transition to the cloud and manage digital transformation at the branch.



Last year CloudGenix was awarded “Best New Vendor” by AVANT and this year the company was awarded “Top New Supplier” by Intellisys (measured over a two-year period) and named “WAN Vendor of the Year” by TBI.



CloudBlades platform launch: With CloudBlades, the channel can monetize other aspects of WAN and branch infrastructure including security, performance management, and monitoring as cloud-delivered services. This platform removes the technological hurdles for the channel to offer value-added services to their customers from leading vendors without deploying software or hardware, the channel can increase the value stack they deliver to their customers.

“This recognition of the successes we’ve had with our partners validates what we’ve been saying for a while: customers are not buying advanced services the way they used to. They want a partner who works hard to stay up to date with focus technologies that can provide them a solution that fundamentally changes their business. The value they see in partners is the ability to choose a technology for their business because they’ve done the work to understand what’s going to be the best solution,” said Williams.

CRN’s 2020 Channel Chiefs list honors the distinguished leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies and partnerships. The 2020 Channel Chiefs have shown outstanding commitment, an ability to lead, and a passion for progress within the channel through their partner programs. The Channel Chief honorees were chosen by the CRN editorial staff for their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments in driving the channel agenda and evangelizing the importance of channel partnerships.

“The IT channel is undergoing constant evolution to meet customer demands and changing business environments,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s Channel Chiefs work tirelessly, leading the industry forward through superior partner programs and strategies with a focus on helping solution providers transform and grow. Our team here at The Channel Company congratulates these outstanding individuals for their dedication to the channel.”

CRN’s 2020 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

