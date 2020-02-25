JDUC 2020 will be a major meeting of the minds for staffing--a must-see event.

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JobDiva is proud to announce the JobDiva Users Conference (JDUC) 2020, the first JDUC that will open its doors to the non-JobDiva User community, taking place in New York, NY, on Friday, June 12.



For the very first time, JobDiva is inviting non-JobDiva users to attend the conference and experience the committed, inspiring and leading-edge JobDiva community up close. They will also have an opportunity to see JobDiva's award-winning platform in action.

For JDUC 2020, the Conference theme is "Staffing 2020: The Clear Vision." In line with this theme, the planned presentations and empowering panels will ensure that attendees come away with a clear sense of what is to come, both in the staffing market and for the JobDiva platform as JobDiva's proprietary technology and partner ecosystem continue to evolve.

"With everything clicking into place for JDUC 2020, the anticipation here at JobDiva is palpable," said Gus Samra, JobDiva's Chief Revenue Officer. "JDUC 2020 will be a meeting ground for the agile and brilliant JobDiva User Community; JobDiva SMEs; industry experts and veterans; JobDiva integrators and partners; and those staffing leaders who are still outside the JobDiva community but who are enticed by JobDiva's fast-paced innovation."

To learn more about the JDUC 2020 and register, click here . Early bird registration is available through March 6th.

JobDiva is the global leader in Talent Acquisition, Talent Management and Applicant Tracking technology, delivered as an AI-powered PaaS solution to the staffing and recruitment industry.

Bella Chen

Head of Marketing, JobDiva

Bella.chen@jobdiva.com

212-384-6566

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d21ba6b-fb45-416f-944c-e8c20dfe24db



