PORT ANGELES, Wash., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB) (“Company”), the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles (“Bank” or “First Federal”), recently hired a number of key personnel as part of its business plan to expand its leadership team. Geri Bullard joins First Federal as SVP, Treasurer; Crystal Radwanski joins as VP, Digital Solutions and Innovations Manager; Christine Walsh Rogers joins the team as VP, Product Strategy Leader, and Allison Mahaney will join as VP, Corporate Secretary/Assistant General Counsel.



“We are proud to attract high-quality talent like Geri, Crystal, Christine and Allison to our veteran team of bankers at First Federal, and we welcome them to our growing franchise,” said Matthew P. Deines, President and Chief Financial Officer. “Each brings a unique skill-set and they will be an outstanding addition to our management team. As we grow our franchise, we will continue to invest in our people to ensure the long-term success of our business.”

Geri Bullard brings more than 20 years of financial experience as Controller and Chief Financial Officer positions where she has served throughout the Pacific Northwest, California, and Idaho. Prior to joining First Federal, Bullard served as Controller at Salal Credit Union in Seattle, and Chief Financial Officer of First Sound Bank. Bullard holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Humboldt State University and is a licensed CPA and CMA.

Formerly with Peoples Bank in Bellingham, Crystal Radwanski served as Product & Digital Solutions Manager, where she was responsible for strategic planning and implementation of retail products and services, as well as all digital banking platforms. Radwanski, a 22 year veteran of banking in the Pacific Northwest, holds a Business Administration Diploma from Kwantlen University College, in Surrey, BC, Canada.

Christine Walsh Rogers most recently was the Director of Consumer Lending at HomeStreet Bank, where she was responsible for the development and management of the Consumer Lending Department, including systems oversight, operations, servicing, pricing, portfolio strategies and balance sheet performance. Walsh Rogers holds a Bachelor of Business Administration, Marketing Management Concentration from Adelphi University in Garden City, NY - Magna cum Laude.

Allison Mahaney joins the bank as Corporate Secretary and Assistant General Counsel. A practicing attorney, Mahaney is currently Owner and Managing Attorney of Waypoint Law Office in Port Angeles. Prior to forming her own firm, she was an Associate Attorney at Platt Irwin Law Firm. Mahaney holds a Juris Doctorate from Lewis and Clark Law School and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Florida – cum laude.

About the Company

First Northwest Bancorp, a Washington corporation, is the bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles. First Federal is a Washington state-chartered savings bank primarily serving communities in Western Washington State with thirteen banking locations - eight located within Clallam and Jefferson counties, two in Kitsap County, two in Whatcom County, and a lending center in King County.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations of the business environment in which we operate, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, and statements regarding our mission and vision. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management expectations and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide variety or range of factors including, but not limited to: increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; the credit risks of lending activities; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC")-which are available on our website at www.ourfirstfed.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this Press Release and in the other public statements we make may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by or on our behalf and the Company's operating and stock price performance may be negatively affected. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for fiscal 2020 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect the Company’s operations and stock price performance.

Contact:

Matthew P. Deines

President & CEO

(360) 457-0461