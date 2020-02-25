ITASCA, Ill., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, the company that helps organizations realize technology’s power to accelerate their business, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc., in the Leaders quadrant of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms. Gartner’s evaluation of Flexera’s Cloud Management Platform (CMP), part of its 2018 acquisition of RightScale, positions Flexera as the furthest to the right on completeness of vision for the second year in a row.



“It’s yet another thrilling moment for us at Flexera, as we’ve been Leaders in both the Magic Quadrant for CMP and Magic Quadrant for SAM Tools for the past two years,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Flexera. “We believe this spotlights our commitment to innovating for our customers: we make it a priority to listen to what our customers want and need, and ensure we’re continually adding value to their business.

“When we purchased RightScale in 2018,” Ryan continued, “we pioneered the vision that combining the ability to manage complex on-premise and cloud environments would be a game-changer. With our acquisition of RISC Networks in 2019, we extended that vision to help companies assess their cloud migration opportunities. We’re in a unique position to help CIOs drive their digital transformation efforts due to our proven track record in complex and fast-changing IT environments.”

The Flexera 2020 State of Tech Spend Report found that the top initiative for IT leaders is digital transformation, followed by cybersecurity and cloud. This shift to digital business drives increasing complexity and creates a balancing act for organizations, as they must use technology to innovate while still efficiently managing systems that run the business. Flexera makes it easier for IT organizations to maximize business value from all of their technology investments with:

the most complete and detailed view of technology in use across datacenters, desktop, SaaS and cloud





the ability to optimize technology spend and reallocate savings to critical initiatives





automated policy-based governance to reduce risk and support the drive for business agility

For a complimentary copy of the full Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms report, click here. For more information on Flexera, visit https://www.flexera.com/.

ABOUT FLEXERA

Flexera helps executives succeed at what once seemed impossible: getting clarity into, and full control of, their company’s technology “black hole.” From on-premises to the cloud, Flexera helps business leaders turn IT insights into action. With a portfolio of integrated solutions that deliver unparalleled technology insights, spend optimization and agility, Flexera helps enterprises optimize their technology footprint and realize IT’s full potential to accelerate their businesses. For over 30 years, our 1,300+ team members worldwide have been passionate about helping our more than 20,000 customers fuel business success. To learn more, visit flexera.com.

