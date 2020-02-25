BRYAN BROTHERS SERVE UP SLINGER BAGS TO UNEXPECTING TENNIS FANS

Baltimore, Maryland, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag Inc. (OTC: SLBG) Slinger Bag, the innovative tennis ball launcher brand that is set to transform the sport in 2020, served up a surprise to two unsuspecting tennis aficionados with a delivery from two celebrity drivers.

The Bryan Brothers, the most successful men’s doubles pairing in tennis history with 118 titles to their names have teamed up with Slinger Bag to get the ball rolling on deliveries of the game-changing product.

It’s not everyday that a couple of the most decorated players in the game turn up at your doorstep - so Floridian tennis enthusiasts Rodrigo Garza and Hugo Moreno got the surprise of their lives when they were on the receiving end of this exclusive white glove delivery service.

Bob and Mike Bryan, who are Slinger Bag global brand ambassadors, hand-delivered the new, revolutionary portable ball launcher, making Hugo and Rodrigo some of the first people in the world to get their hands on the eagerly anticipated product.

The two lucky tennis fans - who were early backers of Slinger Bag’s super-successful crowdfunding campaign in which the company raised over $1 million - hung out with the Bryan Brothers to get to know the product and hear awesome stories from their career.

Speaking on the delivery the Brothers said: “It was so cool to meet Hugo and Rodrigo and their families. We’re so excited to be able to share this incredible product with other tennis fans. The reaction on their faces on receiving their Slinger launchers was well worth the visit.

“After using the new launcher during a training session, we've both become instant fans of Slinger Bag - it adds a whole lot of fun training on court. I think Slinger Bag is set to become the best training partner for tennis players as it gives players the opportunity to hit quality balls more often wherever they are, whenever they want.”

Hugo, one of the lucky backers to receive the product first-hand, added: “It was such an honour to welcome the Bryan Brothers to our home - these guys are legends of the game. I’m so excited to head on court with my Slinger Bag and hit some balls.”

Speaking on the delivery, Slinger Bag CEO Mike Ballardie added: “We wanted to show our thanks to some of our backers, so to be able to reward them for their support since the crowdfunding was great. This is just the start of the Slinger Bag story and we’re very much looking forward to bringing smiles to the faces of tennis fans across the world.”

The Slinger Bag is the revolutionary portable ball launcher for all tennis players set to become their 24/7 training partner. It is the ideal training mechanism regardless of playing setting or the availability of a playing partner as well as being the most affordable training option on the market.

You can watch the delivery here. For more information on the Slinger Bag, please go to - https://slingerbag.com , where you can pre-register your interest to buy the product.

About Slinger Bag®

Slinger® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all Ball Sport categories. With the vision to become a next-generation sports consumer products company, Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger® is initially focused on building its brand within the global Tennis market, through its Slinger® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger® has underpinned its proof of concept with over $1 Million in sales of its Tennis Ball Launcher. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquetsports executive) Slinger® is now primed to continue to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patented, highly transportable and affordable Slinger® Launcher.

