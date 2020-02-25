OLDSMAR, Fla., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI), a global managed IT lifecycle services and solutions company, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named GCI to its 2020 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category. This popular list identifies North American solution providers that deliver operational efficiencies, IT system improvements, and a higher rate of return on investments for their customers. These accomplished MSPs work tirelessly to guide their customers and create solutions for complex IT issues.



This annual list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250 who are focused primarily on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, large data center-focused on- and off-premises; and the Managed Security 100 made up of off-premises-focused, cloud-based IT security services.

“MSPs are the critical bridge for customers looking to assess, implement and migrate their IT and cloud solutions to drive efficiencies, lower costs and secure your environment,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “On behalf of our team at The Channel Company, I want to congratulate the accomplished companies on CRN’s 2020 MSP 500 list and thank them for their commitment to finding innovative solutions that move the IT channel forward.”

“Global Convergence is very pleased to have been named to CRN’s 2020 MSP500 List,” said Jim Bradshaw, Chairman and CEO at Global Convergence. “GCI continues to be wholly focused on driving consistent, predictable and positive outcomes with our clients, and with each other through close collaboration, process alignment, and utilization of our global IT services delivery platform that can seamlessly support over 170 countries worldwide.”

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500 .

About Global Convergence, Inc.

Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) is a global Managed IT Lifecycle Services and Solutions company that specializes in resolving complex digital transformation challenges within geographically dispersed, mission-critical networks. GCI provides seamless IT support services worldwide, including within the most challenging regions around the globe. GCI maintains the following international industry certifications for quality, security and compliance: ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type II Attestation. Additionally, GCI has certified for the EU-US Privacy Shield Framework program. To learn more, visit www.globalconvergence.com , or follow us at LinkedIn and Twitter .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

