NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

February 25, 2020

Royal Dutch Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares as set out below. 50% of the PDMR’s annual bonus is delivered in cash and 50% is delivered in shares. Shares are subject to a three-year holding period, which continues to apply after PDMRs leave employment.

The Directors’ Remuneration Policy can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 ( www.shell.com/annualreport ).

PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of shares delivered Ben van Beurden February 24, 2020 RDSA 9,521 Jessica Uhl February 24, 2020 RDSA 5,951 Harry Brekelmans February 24, 2020 RDSA 4,142 Ronan Cassidy February 24, 2020 RDSB 4,243 Donny Ching February 24, 2020 RDSA 4,058 Wael Sawan February 24, 2020 RDSA 2,040 Maarten Wetselaar February 24, 2020 RDSA 4,249

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.



This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary



LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

