CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a world where consumers have higher expectations for product imagery than ever before, companies that sell their products online are under increased pressure to deliver a premium buying experience. Threekit , an online product visualization company, today announced the launch of its new 3D configurator and augmented reality (AR) extension on the Magento Marketplace to give merchants the ability to generate the volume and variety of visual experiences necessary to meet that demand.



Magento , an Adobe company, is a leading provider of commerce innovation to merchants and brands across industries. Magento's Technology Partner program recognizes best-in-class software and service providers that equip Magento merchants with tools they need to enhance their business.

Threekit’s interactive 3D and AR extension allows online buyers to easily spin, customize, and see their product in augmented reality. This means it’s possible to add key features and to change attributes like color, texture and style, all in real-time. With the AR tool, customers can enable AR for any product with the flip of a switch. The tool also supports iOS and Android natively on the web so buyers don’t need to leave the company’s website to view the AR images.

“Our goal is to enhance the convenience and reliability of digital commerce through interactive shopping experiences,” said Joachim Klein, President and COO of Threekit. “Brands who have engaging interactive product experiences give shoppers confidence that what they see online is exactly what they’re going to get. Our customers have seen up to a 40 percent increase in online conversions and an 80 percent reduction in online returns.”

Through this partnership, Magento merchants and brands can create unique and engaging imagery and differentiate their products from the standard product photography seen on most platforms. Providing engaging product imagery is critical for growth, especially as the digital commerce landscape becomes increasingly competitive and consumers look for deeper product interactions.

“As industry trailblazers, the team at Threekit has continued to drive innovation in leading-edge 3D product visualization for our customers need to stay ahead of the innovation curve,” said Ryan Murden, Head of Business Development at Magento Commerce. “We are pleased to welcome Threekit as a Technology Partner and look forward to helping our joint merchants achieve an increase in conversion rates and reduction of returns through the use of enhanced product visualization.”

The Threekit extension is easy to use and flexible for any use-case. The player works directly in the browser so companies can get started with 3D and AR in as quickly as five minutes, without the need for a native app. It also provides a full-featured API, allowing companies to create a configurator and other custom functionality.

About Threekit

Threekit is the only software platform that enables companies to create 3D, photorealistic images, and augmented reality without the need for photography. When buyers can see products represented realistically, they are more engaged, confident, and less likely to return the product. Threekit was founded by Ben Houston, a 17-year Hollywood visual effects software innovator, and a dedicated group of experienced computer graphics professionals. Threekit has become a world leader in helping companies create and manage product visuals.

Threekit is backed by Godard Abel, Shasta Ventures and others. The company has raised $30 million in equity to fuel growth for leading brands with immersive visual and 3D experiences. Threekit is headquartered in Chicago with a technology innovation center in Ottawa.

For more information, please visit Threekit.com .

Media Contact:

Jillian Smith

jillian@propllr.com

330.794.3008