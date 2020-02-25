Letter Details Strategic Plan and Vision for 2020

Boulder, Colorado, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA), a designer, engineer and manufacturer of environmental control and air sanitation systems for commercial, state- and provincial-regulated indoor cannabis cultivation facilities, announced today the issuance of a letter to shareholders from the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Anthony K. McDonald.

The letter is available at Surna’s website www.surna.com/investor-relations.

The shareholder letter outlines a series of inter-related strategic initiatives that the Company intends to pursue during 2020, including: (i) broadening its product line, (ii) extending leadership into more advanced technology products, and (iii) engaging in more strategic relationships.

All shareholders and other interested parties are encouraged to read this letter.

The Company has announced that it has scheduled its Q4 2019 earnings call for Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company’s CEO, Mr. McDonald, will provide an update on Q4 2019 financial results, recent developments, and discuss the strategic initiatives described in the shareholder letter.

To access the investor call via telephone :

Dial-In Number: 1-973-528-0008

Access Code: 418277

To access the investor call via the Internet :

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2020/33335

Interested parties, with contact information supplied, may submit questions to the Company prior to the call to investor@surna.com. These questions, along with all live questions, will be answered in the time available.

For those unable to participate in the investor conference call at that time, a replay will be available on the investor relations section of our website at https://surna.com/investor-relations/ beginning on March 27, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (and will remain available until April 28, 2020).

About Surna Inc.

Surna Inc. ( www.surna.com ) is a Boulder, Colorado-based company that designs, engineers and manufactures environmental control and air sanitation systems for commercial, state- and provincial-regulated indoor cannabis cultivation facilities in the U.S. and Canada. Our engineering and technical team provides energy and water efficient solutions that allow growers to meet the unique demands of a cannabis cultivation environment through precise temperature, humidity, and process controls and to satisfy the evolving code and regulatory requirements being imposed at the state, provincial and local levels. We have been involved in consulting, equipment sales and/or full-scale design for over 800 grow facilities since 2006 making us a trusted resource for indoor environmental design and control management for the cannabis industry.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and the shareholder letter may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release and shareholder letter, including the factors set forth in “Risk Factors” set forth in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and subsequent filings with the SEC. Please refer to our SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties associated with our business prospects and the prospects of our existing and prospective customers; the inherent uncertainty of product development; regulatory, legislative and judicial developments, especially those related to changes in, and the enforcement of, cannabis laws; increasing competitive pressures in our industry; and relationships with our customers and suppliers. Except as required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reference to Surna’s website has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Statement about Cannabis Markets

The use, possession, cultivation, and distribution of cannabis is prohibited by U.S. federal law. This includes medical and recreational cannabis. Although certain states have legalized medical and recreational cannabis, companies and individuals involved in the sector are still at risk of being prosecuted by federal authorities. Further, the landscape in the cannabis industry changes rapidly. This means that at any time the city, county, or state where cannabis is permitted can change the current laws and/or the federal government can supersede those laws and take prosecutorial action. Given the uncertain legal nature of the cannabis industry, it is imperative that investors understand that investments in the cannabis industry should be considered very high risk. A change in the current laws or enforcement policy can negatively affect the status and operation of our business, require additional fees, stricter operational guidelines and unanticipated shut-downs. Though our customers do, we neither produce nor sell cannabis.

