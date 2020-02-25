SHANGHAI, China and ROCKVILLE, MD., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-Mab (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders, today announced its participation in the following conferences in March. Management presentation details are as follows:



CD47|SIRPα Summit

Presentation: Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Presenter: Dr. Claire Xu, MD, U.S. Site Head

Location: Boston University’s Metcalf Trustee Center, Boston, MA

Panel Discussion: Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 4:50 p.m. ET

Panelist: Dr. Claire Xu, MD, U.S. Site Head

Location: Boston University’s Metcalf Trustee Center, Boston, MA

For more information, please visit https://www.cd47sirpa.com .

Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Hong Kong Investor Summit (Virtual)

Open Session: Monday, March 23, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Hong Kong Time

Presenter: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder & Honorary Chairman, Dr. Joan Huaqiong Shen, Director & Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director & Chief Financial Officer

One on one meeting: March 23 – 24, 2020

For more information, please contact virtualsummit@morganstanley.com

or contact your Morgan Stanley representative.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is a dynamic, global biotech company exclusively focused on developing biologics of novel or highly differentiated in the therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. Company’s mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients through innovation. I-Mab’s innovative pipeline of more than 10 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by the Company’s Fast-to-PoC (Proof-of-Concept) and Fast-to-Market development strategies through internal R&D and global partnerships. The Company is on track to become a fully integrated end-to-end global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge discovery platforms, proven preclinical and clinical development expertise, and world-class GMP manufacturing capabilities. I-Mab has offices in China and the United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com/ .

