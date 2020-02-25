HANOVER, MD, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: PCSA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing drugs to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have a high unmet medical need condition, provides a year-end review and an outline of their drug development and business plans for 2020.
To Our Shareholders:
Last year was a year of significant accomplishments for Processa, and we have no plans to slow down in 2020. Our mission is to develop drug products for patients who have medical conditions where there are no treatment or inadequate treatment options. We are focused on building a pipeline of drugs whose pharmacological properties have already exhibited some clinical evidence of efficacy in a targeted patient population who need better treatment options. We believe that developing drugs with some existing clinical evidence in an unmet medical need condition increases the probability for an increased return on investment while decreasing the risk of drug development failure.
Over the last 4 years moving from a private company to an OTCQB company we have accomplished a tremendous amount and have established the foundation to continue building Processa into a successful clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. With the total financial support of only $11.8 M raised over that period, we have:
We believe that our 2019 clinical progress and the diversification of our portfolio is the beginning of Processa becoming a successful public biopharmaceutical company. We know that Processa will be more widely known in the investment and medical communities as our patient data matures and we continue to deliver on our stated milestones. As we continue into 2020, our focus will be to support the rapid clinical development of our programs in order to maximize shareholder value. Depending on funding, some of the 2020 milestones our shareholders can look forward to include, but are not limited to:
Overall, we are excited to share our achievements with our shareholders. We are fully committed to combining operational excellence with an efficient capital plan to advance our programs. Building a biopharmaceutical company with a value-added portfolio does not happen quickly. We appreciate your patience and continued support and we look forward to sharing with you the next steps as Processa continues to expand near- and long-term shareholder value.
Sincerely,
David Young, Pharm.D., Ph.D.
CEO
