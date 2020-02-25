Kitchener, Waterloo, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that North Central Missouri College (NCMC) has selected the Brightspace platform as its learning management system. NCMC serves a diverse student population from traditional students to dual-enrollment students and contemporary learners. As outlined on www.ncmissouri.edu , it was founded in 1925, making it the second-oldest publicly-supported community college in the state.

The school first learned of Brightspace through its procurement process, and were immediately impressed with how it measured up against the learning management system they were using at the time. “Brightspace has features that either meet or exceed the features in our current LMS, and at a significantly lower price,” says Jennifer Triplett, CIO at NCMC. “That, together with D2L’s expertise in helping us make the transition to Brightspace, made the decision very straightforward for us.”

According to NCMC, there were several advantages over competitor platforms including:

Flexibility and Reliability: Brightspace offered a platform that supports the NCMC faculty’s technological and creative needs while providing their students with a reliable, state-of-the-art learning experience.

Brightspace offered a platform that supports the NCMC faculty’s technological and creative needs while providing their students with a reliable, state-of-the-art learning experience. Ease of Use: Reviewers — including faculty — found Brightspace intuitive and easy to use, with a clean and modern interface.

Reviewers — including faculty — found Brightspace intuitive and easy to use, with a clean and modern interface. A True Partnership: D2L’s commitment to working as an expert partner in the transition between learning management systems was a strong factor in selecting Brightspace.

“We’re thrilled to be working with the team at NCMC as they help their faculty and students learn and thrive,“ says John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “NCMC is a great school with a long history and deep roots in their community. We’re excited to be a part of their very promising future.”

