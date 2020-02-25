New transistor products and power modules, reference designs and tools, and customer demonstrations in consumer electronics, industrial, and automotive industries will be on display at the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) Booth 1147 in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA on March 15 to March 19, 2020.

OTTAWA, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GaN Systems , the global leader in GaN power semiconductors, will showcase how its leading GaN transistors are a cornerstone technology for power electronics equipment. New transistor products and power modules, reference designs and tools, and customer demonstrations in consumer electronics , industria l, and automotive industries will be on display at the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) Booth 1147 in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA on March 15 to March 19, 2020.

NEW SOLUTIONS

Automotive power transistors , including: 650V/60A Gen2 automotive transistors which exceed enhanced AEC-Q101 performance requirements and have lifetime results of FIT<<1; available in both top-side cooled GS-065-060-5-T-A and bottom-side cooled GS-065-060-5-B-A versions

, including: 650V/60A Gen2 automotive transistors which exceed enhanced AEC-Q101 performance requirements and have lifetime results of FIT<<1; available in both top-side cooled GS-065-060-5-T-A and bottom-side cooled GS-065-060-5-B-A versions High power modules , including: 650V/150A Full-Bridge Module & Driver; 650V/150A Half-Bridge IPM; and 650V/300A 3phase Module & Driver

, including: 650V/150A Full-Bridge Module & Driver; 650V/150A Half-Bridge IPM; and 650V/300A 3phase Module & Driver Integrated DrGaN modules, including: 100V integrated DrGaN device and 650V integrated Half-Bridge DrGaN power stage

NEW DESIGN TOOLS

World’s first PLECS simulation models for 100V devices

Class D audio evaluation boards for superior sound, high performance, and high power; designs for both the Class D audio amplifier and audio-grade switch mode power supply (SMPS)

Reference designs from Renesas, ON Semiconductor, and Heyday

CUSTOMER APPLICATIONS

Mobile phone and computer adapters that are 3-4X times smaller with GaN versus silicon, including devices from Eggtronic and CUI

Siemens’ Simatic Micro-Drive factory motor controller offering increased efficiency, faster motor response time, and smaller size

factory motor controller offering increased efficiency, faster motor response time, and smaller size PicoLAS laser diode driver that is 10X times smaller than silicon-based designs and Airity nanosecond pulsers for cold plasma generation

"The Credit Card," a 2kV output, up to 250W DC power supply more than 10X smaller and lighter than comparable power supplies

Automotive EV onboard chargers, DC/DC converter, and traction inverter with industry-leading power density from Hella, Canoo, and Brightloop

Toyota All-GaN-Vehicle featuring a GaN traction inverter, GaN onboard charger, and GaN DC-DC converter

GaN Systems experts will also be providing best practices leveraging GaN through technical and industry presentations.

PRESENTATIONS

Date Time Location Speaker(s) Topic Thursday, March 19, 2020 10:35 AM - 11:00 AM R04-R05 Dr. Ruoyu Hou The Effect of Dynamic On-State Resistance to System Losses in GaN-Based Hard-Switching Applications Thursday, March 19, 2020 11:00 AM - 11:25 AM R07 Dr. Maryam Abouie GaN Systems Demonstrates Reliability Based on Qualification and Lifetime Data Thursday, March 19, 2020 11:15 AM - 1:45 PM Poster Area Dr. Yajie Qiu Diagnosing for Cross-Conduction in GaN Half-Bridges

For more information, please visit GaN Systems at APEC in GaN Systems Booth 1147 or reserve an appointment.

About GaN Systems

GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors with the largest portfolio of transistors that uniquely address the needs of today’s most demanding industries including data center servers, renewable energy systems, automotive, industrial motors and consumer electronics. As a market-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes possible the design of smaller, lower cost, more efficient power systems. The company’s award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday’s silicon. By changing the rules of transistor performance, GaN Systems is enabling power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world. For more information, please visit: www.gansystems.com or on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn and scan this QR code for our WeChat.

Media Inquiries:

Mary Placido

Trier and Company for GaN Systems

mary@triercompany.com

+1 (415) 218-3627

