OTTAWA, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN power semiconductors, will showcase how its leading GaN transistors are a cornerstone technology for power electronics equipment. New transistor products and power modules, reference designs and tools, and customer demonstrations in consumer electronics, industrial, and automotive industries will be on display at the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) Booth 1147 in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA on March 15 to March 19, 2020.
GaN Systems experts will also be providing best practices leveraging GaN through technical and industry presentations.
PRESENTATIONS
|Thursday, March 19, 2020
|10:35 AM - 11:00 AM
|R04-R05
|Dr. Ruoyu Hou
|The Effect of Dynamic On-State Resistance to System Losses in GaN-Based Hard-Switching Applications
|Thursday, March 19, 2020
|11:00 AM - 11:25 AM
|R07
|Dr. Maryam Abouie
|GaN Systems Demonstrates Reliability Based on Qualification and Lifetime Data
|Thursday, March 19, 2020
|11:15 AM - 1:45 PM
|Poster Area
|Dr. Yajie Qiu
|Diagnosing for Cross-Conduction in GaN Half-Bridges
For more information, please visit GaN Systems at APEC in GaN Systems Booth 1147 or reserve an appointment.
About GaN Systems
GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors with the largest portfolio of transistors that uniquely address the needs of today’s most demanding industries including data center servers, renewable energy systems, automotive, industrial motors and consumer electronics. As a market-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes possible the design of smaller, lower cost, more efficient power systems. The company’s award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday’s silicon. By changing the rules of transistor performance, GaN Systems is enabling power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world. For more information, please visit: www.gansystems.com or on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn and scan this QR code for our WeChat.
