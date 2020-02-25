The Supervisory Board of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS approved today, on 25 February 2020 the annual report and profit allocation proposal for the year 2019 of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS. The Supervisory Board decided to present the annual report and profit allocation proposal as prepared by the management for the approval of the general meeting of shareholders. The revenues and profits remained unchanged compared to the preliminary disclosure on 23 January 2020.

The consolidated audited revenue of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS for the year of 2019 was 717.2 million euros. The revenue increased by 5.3 per cent. The revenue for the year of 2018 was 681.2 million euros.

The consolidated audited net profit of the Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS for the year of 2019 was 31.1 million euros. The net profit for the year of 2018 was 30.4 million euros.

The audited Annual Report 2019 of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS is available on Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS Internet home page www.tkmgroup.ee/en .

