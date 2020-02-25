AS Nordecon group companies Embach Ehitus OÜ and Nordecon Betoon OÜ as joint bidders entered into contract with OÜ Tartu Kesklinna Perearstikeskus for construction of a health centre and a parking house located Raatuse street, Tartu. The family health centre building will have six above ground and one underground floor with total closed net space of 7,400 sqm. The parking house with 206 spaces will have three above ground and one underground floor with net space of 6,100 sqm.

The cost of the works is close to 9.5 million euros plus value added tax and the works will be completed by August 2021.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine, Finland and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated unaudited revenue of the Group in 2019 was 234 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 690 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange.