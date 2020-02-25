Significant Corporate Milestones Lay Foundation for Company Growth



ATLANTA, GA, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Data Solutions, Inc. (OTC: EDGS ) ("EDSI" or the "Company") announced corporate name change from Blockchain Holdings Capital Ventures, Inc. to Edge Data Solutions, Inc. to better reflect the Company’s mission of being a leading cloud infrastructure company with several strategic advantages in the market.

The Company filed a Certificate of Amendment of the Certificate of Incorporation with the state of Delaware changing its name to Edge Data Solutions, Inc., with an effective date of January 10, 2020. The Company has also announced a new trading symbol active as of February 7, 2020 “EDGS” and has a new CUSIP number as well, 279854103. There were no other changes to the Company's certificate of incorporation in connection with the name change.

Edge Data Solution’s infrastructure is uniquely designed to support the demands of 5G, cloud computing, GPU computing, as well as provide support for new generation enterprise blockchain protocols, with a focus on security and uptime. Edge Data Solutions has begun deploying its network of proprietary, modular high-density datacenters across North America that place compute directly at the point of data collection, reducing latency and overall operating costs compared to a traditional datacenter footprint. EDSI’s next generation, high-density datacenters are cost effective, scalable and secure.

EDSI’s edge solutions support multiple industries such as academia, automobile, media and entertainment, healthcare and financial services. EDSI and has established strategic partnerships with industry leaders as to develop the most secure, scalable, fully integrated solution available. EDSI’s solutions are designed to meet the needs of high-performance computing customers today, with the infrastructure of tomorrow.

“During 2019, we worked together closely with key strategic partners and formed multiple relationships to lay the foundation for our new business endeavors in 2020. The company has partnered with leaders in their industries to provide a complete optimized solution - from hardware to software - to deliver a first-class experience for our clients. We believe datacenters are entering a new era of technological advancement, and we aim to be a leader,” said Delray Wannemacher, CEO of Edge Data Solutions, Inc.

About Edge Data Solutions, Inc.

Edge Data Solutions, Inc. (OTC:EDGS) is poised to be an industry-leading infrastructure provider. In an increasingly data-driven world, GPU computing is changing the way we create, learn, and play. Through strategic partners, the Company has assembled a full-stack solution to help businesses realize the potential of GPU computing, backed by a rapidly growing network of high-density modular datacenters that place compute directly at the point of data collection, reducing latency, improving performance and security.



